Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 3: Integrow, the trailblazing tech-driven real estate investment platform, proudly announces its collaboration with Pranami Group, a distinguished name in the real estate industry with a remarkable track record of over 23 years. Through this strategic partnership the firm will invest INR 225 Crore in an array of residential and commercial projects with Pranami Group, further solidifying Integrow's commitment to delivering superior results for its investors.

Pranami Group, led by the visionary Chairman and Managing Director, Bijay Agarwal, has been a force to reckon with in the real estate domain. With an impressive portfolio that spans over 5 million square feet, including the iconic new 'Mall of Ranchi,' one of the largest malls in Eastern India, the Group has consistently exemplified excellence in creating innovative and high-quality real-estate spaces.

"We are delighted to join hands with the Pranami Group in this exciting venture," said Ramashrya Yadav, CEO and Founder, Integrow. "Their expertise, commitment to excellence, and vision align perfectly with Integrow's mission of providing unparalleled access to institutional-grade real estate assets."

The collaboration will focus on investing INR 225 Crore in multiple projects through several fund schemes. These include Pranami Group's recently acquired developments in Mumbai suburbs of Andheri and Ghatkopar. Integrow's tech-driven approach to real estate investment will ensure transparency and active asset management, empowering investors to partake in landmark projects and reap sustainable alpha benefits.

"At Pranami Group, we have always strived to deliver exceptional residential and commercial projects that exceed expectations," said Bijay Agarwal, Chairman and Managing Director, Pranami Group. "Partnering with Integrow, a forward-looking platform that shares our commitment to excellence, provides us with an exciting opportunity to create transformative spaces that will redefine urban living in the region."

Through this collaboration, both Integrow and Pranami Group aim to set new benchmarks in the real estate industry, offering unparalleled living experiences to residents and cutting-edge commercial spaces to businesses. The projects undertaken will showcase architectural finesse, timely execution, and a customer-centric approach that has become synonymous with both Integrow and Pranami Group. Investors and stakeholders can look forward to a series of ground-breaking projects that embody the essence of innovation, sustainability, and top-notch quality.

About Integrow:

Integrow is a next-generation, tech-driven real estate investment platform that democratizes access to institutional-grade residential and commercial real estate assets. With a dedication to transparency, active asset management, and cutting-edge technology, Integrow empowers investors with unique access to alternative investment opportunities.

