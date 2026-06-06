Business News | InteliQuant AI Secures Strategic Investment from Global Industry Leaders to Scale Enterprise Audit & Risk Intelligence

PNN

Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], June 6: InteliQuant AI, an enterprise-focused, AI-native audit and risk intelligence platform, has closed a strategic early-stage investment round backed by Marwari Catalysts Group (MCats) and a curated group of global operators and industry leaders.

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While the round marks an important milestone, the company's rapid enterprise adoption and global investor alignment signal a broader shift underway in how organizations approach audit, risk, and decision intelligence.

Enterprise Adoption Before Scale

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Within months of incorporation, InteliQuant AI has secured commercial engagements with large enterprises operating in highly regulated and complex environments, including:

- A NYSE-listed global pharmaceutical company

- A FTSE 100 multinational FMCG enterprise

- A leading Fintech in MEA region

- A $65B+ Indian diversified conglomerate

- A large-scale energy infrastructure organization

These engagements represent full enterprise deployments, not pilot programs--demonstrating the platform's ability to operate within stringent compliance, procurement, and risk environments.

Strategic Investor Participation

The round saw participation from a curated group of operators and industry leaders with experience across global enterprise ecosystems, including:

EnayetKabir -- Former leader at Noon, Dubai, with experience across Middle East and global enterprise markets.

Mohammed Shakil Khan -- Board Advisor with extensive GCC and global experience, ex-Landmark Group Dubai, driving strategic growth, leadership, and industry expertise.

Mohit Jain -- Former leader at Capgemini Enterprise Solutions and Ansal Properties & Infrastructure, active across India and Southeast Asia markets.

Collectively, the investor group brings cross-border operating experience and strategic access to enterprise networks, reinforcing InteliQuant's positioning as a globally relevant enterprise platform.

This strategic alignment reflects early conviction from operators who have built and scaled enterprise systems across international markets.

Addressing a Structural Gap in Enterprise Risk Management

Audit and risk functions across global enterprises continue to rely on fragmented data, retrospective reporting, and sample-based validation--creating significant exposure in increasingly complex operating environments.

InteliQuant AI addresses this gap through an ERP-native intelligence layer that integrates directly with systems such as SAP and Oracle, enabling:

Real-time monitoring across 100% of enterprise transactions

Continuous risk detection and anomaly identification

Predictive decision intelligence for finance and audit functions

The platform is designed to transition organizations from post-facto auditing to continuous, intelligence-driven oversight.

Its core platforms include:

Keibi AI -- Real-time audit intelligence and risk assurance

Xynex AI -- Predictive analytics and enterprise decision intelligence

Built for Enterprise Ecosystems and Consulting Integration

InteliQuant's architecture is designed to complement--not replace--existing enterprise systems.

The platform enables global consulting firms and system integrators to deliver:

Real-time audit transformation

Data-driven risk advisory

Scalable ERP intelligence solutions

without requiring changes to underlying ERP infrastructure.

This positions InteliQuant as a strategic layer within enterprise transformation programs, particularly across regulated industries.

Leadership and Execution Capability

Founded by Kapil Soni and Priyanka Bairathi, InteliQuant AI combines deep expertise in enterprise risk, audit systems, and ERP environments with strong execution capability.

"Enterprises today require continuous visibility into risk, not periodic validation. Our focus is on embedding intelligence directly into transactional systems--enabling organizations to move from reactive controls to proactive decision-making," said Kapil Soni, Co-Founder & CEO, InteliQuant AI.

"We are building a globally relevant enterprise platform from India--one that integrates seamlessly into existing ecosystems while fundamentally improving how organizations manage risk and make decisions," addedPriyankaBairathi, Co-Founder,InteliQuant AI.

Looking Ahead

With early enterprise adoption already established, InteliQuant AI is now focused on:

Expanding deployments across global enterprise clients

Deepening integrations across ERP ecosystems

Building strategic partnerships with consulting firms and enterprise platforms

The company is actively exploring collaborations with global consulting and advisory firms to accelerate adoption across regulated industries.

About InteliQuant AI

InteliQuant AI is an enterprise technology company specializing in AI-driven audit intelligence, risk assurance, and predictive analytics. Headquartered in Jodhpur, India, the company builds ERP-native platforms that integrate with SAP and Oracle to deliver real-time transaction monitoring and decision intelligence.

Its platforms--Keibi AI and Xynex AI--enable organizations to transition from traditional audit processes to continuous, AI-powered oversight across complex enterprise environments.

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