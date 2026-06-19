Business News | Intense Technologies Announces Retirement of Founder Mr. C.K. Shastri; Celebrates Decades of Visionary Leadership

PNN

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 19: Intense Technologies Limited today announced the retirement of its illustrious Founder and Managing Director, Mr. C.K. Shastri, who is stepping down from his active executive and board responsibilities due to age factor and to focus on health and personal wellness. The retirement marks the conclusion of a historic chapter for the company, capping decades of monumental service during which Mr. Shastri transformed a nascent startup into a global enterprise, renowned for its IP-powered and AI-led Platforms and Services that continue to shape the future of innovation and digital transformation.

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Mr. Shastri's journey with Intense Technologies began with a bold entrepreneurial vision to place Indian intellectual property and enterprise software products firmly on the global map. With a handful of dollars and limitless dreams, he led the company through the highly competitive global tech landscape. Over his long and distinguished tenure, his unwavering commitment to innovation, customer success, and excellence helped transform Intense's proprietary platforms into trusted solutions for Fortune 500 companies across multiple continents. The foundation he laid continues to empower enterprises, inspire innovation, and shape countless success stories across the globe.

Throughout his service, Mr. Shastri set a benchmark for corporate excellence, leading the company with absolute transparency, deep empathy, and a passion for "mentoring miracles." His focus on building high-performance teams and empowering individuals created a robust, resilient organization. The Board of Directors, employees, and stakeholders express their deepest gratitude for his lifetime of tireless service, which has left an indelible mark on the Indian tech industry.

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Commenting on his retirement, the Board of Directors stated:

"Mr. C.K. Shastri's service to Intense Technologies is unparalleled. He is a pioneer who proved that an Indian company could achieve great heights. While we will miss his daily presence at the helm, we fully support his decision to prioritize his health and well-being. He leaves behind an incredibly strong foundation and a capable leadership team ready to carry his vision forward."

Reflecting on his tenure, Mr. C.K. Shastri shared:

"Serving Intense Technologies has been the greatest honor of my professional life. What we built together was made possible by a shared culture rooted in courage, relentless innovation, and an unwavering commitment to our customers. These values have shaped not only our journey but also the very DNA of Intense Technologies, defined by transformative technology and an enduring passion to redefine what is possible. While my health now calls me to step away from active corporate life, I take immense pride in the legacy we have established and the extraordinary heights this company can achieve."

To honor his extraordinary contributions and ensure his foundational wisdom remains an anchor for the company, the Board of Directors has unanimously conferred upon Mr. Shastri the honorary title of Chairman Emeritus, effective immediately.

In this non-executive, honorary capacity, Mr. Shastri will be entirely free from the daily administrative stresses of active management, allowing him to focus fully on his health. However, as Chairman Emeritus, he will continue to serve as a vital institutional guide, offering strategic mentorship to the executive team as they steer Intense Technologies into its next phase of global growth. The company reassures its shareholders, clients, and partners that a robust succession framework is in place to ensure seamless continuity and uninterrupted execution of its global business strategies.

About Intense Technologies LimitedIntense Technologies Limited is a publicly listed, AI-first, platform-driven services company specializing in mission-critical solutions across communication, data management, and process automation. With a strong focus on the BFSI, Telecom, and Government sectors, the company leverages its innovative platforms to deliver significant business outcomes at scale.

Operating globally across four continents, Intense Technologies impacts over a billion lives daily. The company is widely recognized by leading industry analysts, including Gartner, IDC, Aspire, Celent, and Omdia, for its technological excellence and market leadership.

Through its suite of IP-enabled platforms and services, Intense empowers enterprises to achieve their digital transformation goals efficiently. Its proven solutions have enabled leading banks to realize savings in the range of hundreds of crores by streamlining and centralizing their customer communication processes.

Intense Technologies manages the delivery of 1 billion notifications annually, generates 50 million statements each month, and has successfully onboarded over 1 billion subscribers to date.

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