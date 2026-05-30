Business News | Intense Technologies Reports FY26 with 11 New Customer Additions Across Banking, Insurance & NBFC Segments

PNN

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 30: Intense Technologies Limited (NSE: INTENTECH | BSE: 532326), a globally operating platform-led services company delivering mission-critical solutions in customer communications, data management, and process automation, today announced its audited Q4 FY26 results, highlighting its continued impact across the BFSI, Telecom, and Government sectors.

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FY26 Standalone Key Financial HighlightsDuring FY26, the company reported a Total Income of ₹12,990.93 lakhs. EBITDA stood at ₹1,666.11 lakhs, with an EBITDA Margin of 12.83%. The company recorded a Net Loss of ₹1,565.46 lakhs, resulting in an EPS (Loss per Share) of ₹6.70.

Growth Engagements

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- We expanded our customer portfolio with 11 new client wins across BFSI and two customers in the government vertical, creating a solid foundation for future growth and cross-sell opportunities.- Achieved industry recognition in the Omdia Universe: Customer Communications Management (CCM) 2026 report, validating the strength of our platform and market positioning.- Accelerating the adoption of our AI-powered Centralised Customer Communications Governance Hub to expand recurring revenue streams.- Pursuing strategic opportunities across government digitisation programs to broaden our public sector footprint and support large-scale digital transformation initiatives.Commenting on the results, Mr. C.K. Shastri, Chairman & Managing Director of Intense Technologies Limited, said:

"Our continued client acquisition reflects the strength of our business model and continued market demand for our IP-led and AI-Powered Platforms and Services. Our sales-led growth strategy continues to gain momentum across key industry verticals, including banking, insurance, financial services, telecommunications, and government sectors. As enterprises increasingly invest in AI-powered transformation initiatives, we are well-positioned to expand our market presence, deepen existing customer relationships, and unlock new avenues for growth.

We remain focused on delivering innovative solutions across customer communications management, low-code application development, and Talent-as-a-Service, helping organizations improve operational efficiency, optimize costs, enhance customer experience, accelerate time to value, and strengthen governance and compliance.

As we continue to strengthen our market presence and expand our capabilities, we remain committed to helping clients scale efficiently, improve business agility, mitigate risk, and achieve sustainable growth in an increasingly digital-first economy, while creating long-term value for all stakeholders."

Commenting on the results, Ms. Anisha Shastri, Director of Intense Technologies Limited, said:

"Over the past year, we've added 11 new logos in the BFSI & 2 new logos in the Government Sector, reinforcing our role as a strategic, trusted partner of choice in transforming enterprise operations and customer engagement.

Our revamped strategic initiatives continue to gain momentum, supported by focused leadership, a strengthened go-to-market strategy, and deeper engagement across priority industry verticals. These efforts position us to capture emerging opportunities, expand our customer base, and drive long-term business growth.

Our AI-driven Centralized Communications Hub is now powered by Gen AI voice agents and messaging bots, enabling enterprises to automate and orchestrate the entire customer communication lifecycle. We have also expanded our capabilities with a DPDPA-compliant communications ecosystem, empowering organisations to manage consent across channels, strengthen data governance, reduce compliance risk, enhance customer trust, and ensure regulatory readiness at scale.

We are also proud to be recognised in the Omdia Universe for the Customer Communications Management 2026 report, highlighting the strength of our end-to-end customer communications management ecosystem and our ability to support mission-critical enterprise operations through a unified customer engagement platform.

Looking ahead, we remain focused on scaling our IP-led platforms, deep domain expertise, and capturing opportunities across high-growth markets to create measurable business outcomes for our customers and deliver sustainable value for all stakeholders."

About Intense Technologies Limited Intense Technologies Limited is a publicly listed, AI-first, platform-driven services company specialising in mission-critical solutions across communication, data management, and process automation. With a strong focus on the BFSI, Telecom, and Government sectors, the company leverages its innovative platforms to deliver significant business outcomes at scale.

Operating globally across four continents, Intense Technologies impacts over a billion lives daily. The company is widely recognised by leading industry analysts, including Gartner, IDC, Aspire, Celent, and Omdia, for its excellence in technology and market leadership.

Through its suite of IP-enabled platforms and services, Intense empowers enterprises to achieve their digital transformation goals efficiently. Its proven solutions have enabled leading banks to realise savings in the range of hundreds of crores by streamlining and centralising their customer communication processes.

Intense Technologies manages the delivery of 1 billion notifications annually, generates 50 million statements each month, and has successfully onboarded over 1 billion subscribers to date.

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