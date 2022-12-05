London [UK], December 5 (ANI/PRNewswire): The International Aluminium Institute (IAI) has today released a report which explores the aluminium industry's current and potential contribution to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs).

The report titled 'The Aluminium Industry's Contribution to the UN Sustainable Development Goals' looks at the recent work by the Institute, activities of companies operating within the aluminium sector, the benefits from the use of aluminium, and other collaborative efforts.

It also includes the industry's impact across each of the 17 SDGs with links to specific industry case studies and other supporting resources, which can form the basis of engagement with stakeholders to address gaps and potential opportunities for the sector to progress toward the achievement of the goals.

Launching the report, Miles Prosser, IAI Secretary General said, "Sustainable development and ESG issues are at the forefront of the metals and mining industry at present. With the UN's Sustainable Development Goals as a framework, the aluminium industry, through the International Aluminium Institute, has evaluated its contribution across a comprehensive suite of global goals and targets. This analysis is intended to inform the industry's understanding of its status and to encourage dialogue about measures that can be taken to accelerate action and progress over the coming decade.

"Though the report provides a comprehensive reference for the industry and other stakeholders, there are clearly gaps that still need to be filled. The IAI will continue to engage with stakeholders to reflect on potential opportunities for the sector to progress this stream of work", Prosser noted.

The framework presented in this report is built on the outputs of an IAI-hosted industry workshop held in August 2021, ongoing input from company representatives, desktop research and analysis of publicly available documents and information. The information illustrates the range of activities and contributions from the industry in recent years, with the IAI liaising with regional aluminium associations to provide a comprehensive global overview covering all major aluminium-producing regions.

"The aluminium industry is a major contributor to our global economy, providing employment, infrastructure and billions of dollars in taxes to support livelihoods. But we recognise that as an industry, contributing to sustainable development requires both responsibility in producing the metal and realisation of the metal's benefits through its use in sustainable applications. It also requires continued and collaborative efforts from all stakeholders along the value chain. IAI remains focused on building on this work and will continue to seek open dialogue with key stakeholders engaged in activities across the goals," Prosser added.

The International Aluminium Institute (IAI) is the only body representing the global primary aluminium industry. The Institute has the most comprehensive global data on Aluminium with more than 40 years of analysis on production, consumption, energy use and environmental impact. For more information, visit http://international-aluminium.org/, or connect with us on LinkedIn or Twitter

