Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 29 (ANI/PRNewswire): Being one of the largest consumer markets in the world with USD 88 billion worth of apparel retail market in 2022 as per Statista, India poses a great market for south-east Asia. In its endeavour to boost the Business of Fashion in Asia and make India the global hub for apparel and textile innovation, Asia's premier sourcing show for the global industry, Apparel Sourcing Week (ASW) 2022 is going to host the world's leading apparel and textile manufacturers and exporters from over 15 countries.

ASW 2022 is going to witness futuristic products and technologies, world-class collaborations, mega business deals, bilateral trade, JVs and alliances along with the participation of over 20 global trade associations and 10,000 brands, retailers, manufacturers and d2c brands. Organised by Apparel Resources, one of the fastest-growing businesses of fashion media and events company, ASW 2022 is scheduled for July 1st and 2nd 2022 at Sheraton Grand in Bengaluru.

Addressing the need for a dedicated apparel sourcing platform in Asia for the World of Fashion, Mayank Mohindra, Director, Apparel Resources said, "New Informed world consumers dictate fashion, not follow it. They demand that brands cater to their needs, and if a brand fails to do that, they move on. Driving sustainability and futuristic technologies apparel manufacturers and brands in Asia and across the globe are reshaping the future of the fashion industry. ASW is a rare amalgamation of Opportunity, Knowledge, Inspiration, and Networking to reinvent businesses, products, technologies and best practices for the New Informed World Consumer."

ASW 2022 also intends to take India-Bangladesh collaboration to next level and make South Asia, the global hub for apparel and textile innovations.

India's textile conglomerate, Vardhman is also going to showcase its bi-annual textile innovation trade show, Textrum, at ASW 2022. The leading manufacturer of yarns and fabrics, Vardhman is the largest vertically integrated textile group in the country, having state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in North and Central India.

"We are proud to collaborate with ASW 2022, one of Asia's most sought-after sourcing shows, to display the latest fabric collections with diverse categories for Fall-23. We are ready to amaze visitors at ASW 2022 with our widest range of offerings at our renowned show TEXTRUM," says Mukesh Bansal, Marketing Head, Vardhman Group.

From Digital Fashion in the metaverse to physical retail and sustainable fashion, ASW aims to reshape the future of Fashion in India and other Asian countries in the new informed world.

"Lenzing has continually innovated new technologies to support brand partners in enhancing sustainability, and given the conscious shift toward eco-friendly denim, we saw this as an opportunity to create a new system that could offer an eco-responsible alternative to denim production. Along with an exciting lineup of futuristic products, we are going to showcase our Indigo Color technology at ASW 2022 which will help the brands of the future to combat concerning impacts that conventional denim production practices have on our planet," says Arpit Srivastava, regional marketing and branding manager (South Asia, Middle East, Thailand) at Lenzing.

"Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), the world's leading integrated polyester manufacturer brings R|Elan™[?] - the Next Generation of Smart Fabrics offering quality, performance and great functionality. We are excited to partner with Asia's most-awaited sourcing event-Apparel Sourcing Week 2022," says RIL Spokesperson.

Apparel Sourcing Week, one of the leading events in its space, is back after two years. This year the two-day platform will be truly eventful and insightful with 15-panel discussions, ideative and bridging sessions; sessions on fashion funding by esteemed VCs, etc. The show promises great business opportunities for the industry.

Website: https://apparelsourcingweek.com/

