Business News | International Business Summit & Awards 2026 Concludes Successfully in Jaipur; 150+ Entrepreneurs, MSMEs and Startup Founders Participate

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Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], June 16: The International Business Summit & Awards 2026, organized by the Indian Council for Entrepreneurship & Innovation (ICEI), concluded successfully in Jaipur after three days of insightful discussions, startup pitching, networking, leadership sessions, and business recognition ceremonies. The summit brought together over 150 entrepreneurs, startup founders, MSME leaders, business owners, investors, professionals, and innovators from more than 15 states across India.

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The event served as a powerful platform for fostering entrepreneurship, innovation, investment opportunities, business collaboration, and leadership development while strengthening India's growing startup and MSME ecosystem.

Day 1: Leadership, Business Growth and Digital Transformation

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The summit commenced with a grand inaugural ceremony graced by Smt. Manju Sharma, Hon'ble Member of Lok Sabha, as the Chief Guest. Addressing the participants, she highlighted the importance of entrepreneurship-driven economic growth and emphasized the role of innovation and MSMEs in India's development journey.

The first day featured knowledge sessions by renowned industry experts including Dr. Sanjay Kathuria, Basesh Gala, Ishan Goel, and Sunil Chopra. The speakers shared valuable insights on business growth strategies, working capital management, digital marketing, business automation, leadership excellence, and scaling modern enterprises in a competitive marketplace.

Participants received practical guidance on leveraging technology, strengthening brands, and building sustainable business models for long-term growth.

Day 2: Innovation, Startup Funding and Investor Connect

The second day was graced by Shri Pratap Singh Singhvi, Hon'ble Member of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly, as the Chief Guest. In his keynote address, he encouraged young entrepreneurs to focus on innovation, value creation, and nation-building, urging them to become job creators rather than job seekers.

The day featured impactful sessions by distinguished speakers including Pradeep Ojha (Director, MSME) and Dipak Sanghavi, CMD of Nilons, who shared their entrepreneurial journeys and business expansion strategies. Topics such as MSME development, retail growth, business scaling, and building high-performance teams generated significant engagement among participants.

One of the most anticipated highlights of the summit was the Live Startup Pitching Session, where more than 20 startups presented their innovative business ideas and growth plans before an esteemed panel of investors.The investor panel included:

- Vinay Peshwa- Devansh Lakhani- Mahavir Pratap Sharma- Anil Joshi- Kishore Khaitan- Chayan Kapoor

The investors evaluated startup business models and provided valuable feedback on investment readiness, fundraising strategies, mentorship opportunities, and business expansion plans. The interactive session created meaningful opportunities for startups to connect directly with potential investors and industry mentors.

Day 3: Financial Excellence, Business Recognition and Awards Ceremony

The concluding day of the summit was graced by Shri Suresh Singh Rawat, Hon'ble Cabinet Minister, Water Resources Department, Government of Rajasthan, as the Chief Guest.

The final day featured expert sessions by CA Vikas Chaturvedi and CA Neeraj Mittal, who shared practical insights on financial management, business compliance, strategic planning, and sustainable business growth.

The summit concluded with a prestigious Awards Ceremony recognizing outstanding contributions across various sectors. Entrepreneurs, MSME owners, startup founders, business leaders, and professionals were honored for their achievements and excellence.

Awards presented during the ceremony included:- ICEI Diamond Honour- ICEI Gold Honour- ICEI Silver Honour- Certificates of RecognitionThe recognition celebrated innovation, leadership, business excellence, and entrepreneurial achievements across diverse industries.The list of Awardees as follows:- KEYURKUMAR BIRSENSINGH JURELPosition: FOUNDER AND CEOOrganisation: Shivashraya Hotels And Hospitality Ventures Private Limited- SURENDRA KUMAR RAOPosition: FOUNDER & CEOOrganisation: Rajasthan Business Development Corporation LLP- SACHIN UPADHAYPosition: FOUNDEROrganisation: Sachin Upadhay- GOPESH BHARDWAJPosition: FOUNDEROrganisation: GOPESH INTERIOR FURNITURE & HOUSE- RATNA DEYPosition: CEOOrganisation: Trisha Garments- VIKRANT KUMAR KHETANPosition: MANAGING DIRECTOROrganisation: Sree Astalaxmi Spinning Mills Private Limited, Agrawal Ginning and Pressing Private Limited, And Salasar Balaji Industries- PUNEET SETHIPosition: FOUNDEROrganisation: BIOHUBB LABS- Dr. M M QURESHIPosition: FOUNDEROrganisation: CIVIC- RAVI NAIKPosition: MARKETING MANAGEROrganisation: RTEX ELECTRONICS- ABHISHEK JAINPosition: FOUNDEROrganisation: Taxzeal Consultant- DEEPAK PURIPosition: CHAIRMANOrganisation: Jindal Fintech Private Limited- JAGMOHAN AGARWALPosition: FOUNDEROrganisation: Narayani Sanjog- ALISHA KHANAMPosition: CO FOUNDEROrganisation: Celtic- SUNILCHOPRAPosition: YOUR WIN COACH- DEEPIKA JAINPosition: FOUNDEROrganisation: CTutor- ALOK KUMARPosition: FOUNDER & CEOOrganisation: Thore Network Private Limited- NITESH MITTALPosition: FOUNDEROrganisation: Nikuj Infra Builders- RAMESHWAR CHOUDHARYPosition: FOUNDEROrganisation: Officer Building Matiral- RIZWAN KHANPosition: FOUNDER & CEOOrganisation: The RealWood Studio- SUSOBHAN JANAPosition: FOUNDER & CEOOrganisation: JANA IDEAL RETAIL PRIVATE LIMITED- SANJEEV AGRAWALPosition: FOUNDEROrganisation: Dreamsoft4u Private Limited- AMIT SHELLYOrganisation: SCHOOL OF GLOBAL LEADERSHIP- GOPAL DASH BAGHELPosition: DIRECTOROrganisation: COUNCIL OF COLLEGE SPORTS PREMIER LEAGUE IN INDIA- AMMIIT JAAIINPosition: FOUNDEROrganisation: Insightyfy Analytics- SHUBHAM GUPTAPosition: FOUNDEROrganisation: GHASI RAM SONS PRIVATE LIMITED- KESHAV GUPTAPosition: FOUNDER & CEOOrganisation: Amigas Green Tech Private Limited- PUNEET DATTAPosition: CEOOrganisation: ALL ABOUT STARTUPS- ROHIT SRIVASTAVAPosition: FOUNDEROrganisation: RoRa Global Solutions Pvt. Ltd.- VIKRAM JAINPosition: FOUNDEROrganisation: Viratra Trading Company- SAGAR BHATTPosition: CO FOUNDER/PRINCIPAL DESIGNEROrganisation: Samhitha Design Studio- DIPENDRA RAJPUTPosition: FOUNDEROrganisation: LAXMI INDUSTRIES- Dr. SURENDRA BAJAJPosition: FOUNDEROrganisation: ELECTROMECH- SARFRAZ KHANPosition: FOUNDEROrganisation: SOILTECH FERTILIZER & CHEMICALS PRIVATE LIMITED- DHANANJAY SHARMAPosition: FOUNDER & CEOOrganisation: DAARS Instruments Private Limited- JAGDISH GURJARPosition: FOUNDEROrganisation: ECOLIVELIHOOD CREATIONS PRIVATE LIMITED- AJEET SHUKLAPosition: FOUNDEROrganisation: SEEMA GRAHUDHYOG- SUMIT KUMAWATPosition: FOUNDEROrganisation: Grow Insight Solution LLP- VINAY PAL SINGHPosition: FOUNDEROrganisation: GDIGITAL MEDIA SOLUTIONS INDIA PRIVATE LIMITED- DEVENDRA SINGH TANWARPosition: FOUNDEROrganisation: Homedesign24hours- HARSH VERMAPosition: FOUNDEROrganisation: Prerna Events & Wedding Planners India- Dr. GYASI RAM GUPTAPosition: FOUNDEROrganisation: Shashi Seva Shanthan- RAJANN BHATTACHARYAPosition: FOUNDEROrganisation: North East Chamber of Commerce & Industry ( NECCI)Global Enterprise- ROHITASH BANSALPosition: FOUNDEROrganisation: Astrologer- MAHIPAL SINGH CHAWLAPosition: CHAIRMAN & MANAGING DIRECTOROrganisation: Brewjoy- SHUBHAM SAXENAPosition: FOUNDEROrganisation: Colladome IT Network Solutions Private Limited- RAHUL VEERVALPosition: FOUNDEROrganisation: Pizza Burst- RINOY K JOSEPHPosition: FOUNDEROrganisation: Stellin Solar- SACHIN KUMAR RATHOREPosition: FOUNDEROrganisation: Aneexa Group- ASHISH SINGHPosition: FOUNDEROrganisation: Green India Solution- Dr. HEMANT KUMAR SHARMAPosition: FOUNDEROrganisation: Health Shastra- ANTIMA SHARMAPosition: FOUNDEROrganisation: Hit Bite- SETH SINGH RAWATPosition: FOUNDEROrganisation: Local2Global Mart Private Limited

Strengthening India's Entrepreneurial EcosystemSpeaking on the occasion, CA Abhishek Jain and Puneet Sethi, Founders of ICEI, stated that the International Business Summit & Awards 2026 successfully created a dynamic platform connecting entrepreneurs, investors, industry experts, business leaders, and innovators from across the country.They emphasized that the summit facilitated meaningful collaborations, investment opportunities, knowledge exchange, mentorship, and strategic partnerships that will contribute to the growth of India's startup and MSME ecosystem.The Jaipur edition of the summit has emerged as a significant initiative in promoting entrepreneurship, innovation, leadership development, startup funding readiness, and sustainable business growth. The success of the event reinforces ICEI's commitment to empowering entrepreneurs and building a stronger, more competitive business ecosystem for India.

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