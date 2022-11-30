New Delhi [India], November 30 (ANI/PNN): Maadhava Reddy, a renowned Optometrist and CEO of Tiya lens, has been conferred with an honorary doctorate in the field of Optometry and Optical by an international committee in California.

Recognising his hard work, dedication, contribution and exceptional achievement in Optometrists, the committee conferred him the Doctorate title.

Specialised in Clinical and Paediatric Optometry in India, Reddy has not only gained recognition for his great work but also has been a pageant winner at different levels worldwide. Considering his experience, which spans over a decade, the industry paved the way for a PhD degree in California in the field of Optometry.

Accepting the degree, Maadhava Reddy said, "My strong belief in the saying that one can accomplish one's dreams if one has a passion and strong willpower to achieve what one desires today stands vindicated. I am most privileged to receive this Doctorate title from such an esteemed committee that greatly explores the science behind eyes and vision at much greater depth. As a primary healthcare provider and researcher in vision and eyecare, I am keen to give my 100% in thrilling areas such as Computational Vision, Perception and Visual Cognition, Biomedical Optics, etc.

The honour was bestowed to him in a gala event which witnessed many prominent personalities and guests comprising Seniors Leaders, Vice Chancellors, Principal Directors, Academic Advisors and commissioner. All the VIP attendees who graced the occasion personally congratulated the CEO of Tiya lens, Madhaava Reddy, on his wondrous achievement.

Tiya lens is one of the leading optical lens manufacturing companies. For more than 26 years in the industry, the company has been providing premium handcrafted Eyewear with extraordinary quality. Tiya lens uses great technologies such as Wave Technology (one which enables the lens to provide the sharpest vision at all distances, even in low light).

The very popular Tiya Plasma lens worn for hard coatings is far superior to conventional HC coatings in terms of performance. Moreover, Tiya lenses are Impact resistant, lightweight, with good clarity and high durability. It is one of the first companies to launch a 1-year scratch and breakage warranty on prescription lenses.

Playing a key role in making global strategy and leading business growth at Tiya Lens Ltd, it is under his leadership and guidance that the company achieved 1 million customers, which comprises 19% of India's population.

Having vast knowledge in Optometry, Dr Maadhava Reddy has not left any stone unturned to accomplish his dreams. He is an example of perseverance and hard work. As a true Optometrist, he is a role model for all aspiring practitioners.

