Business News | International Convention Showcasing India's Railway Innovation Excellence and Global Collaboration Opportunities Concludes in Delhi

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], June 15: The IRSE-IRSTE International Railway Convention & Exhibition 2026, one of Asia's largest and most prestigious gatherings of railway signalling, telecommunications and railway technology professionals, concluded successfully after three days of intensive discussions, knowledge sharing, innovation showcases and business networking at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi.

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Organised jointly by IRSE (Indian Section) and IRSTE (India) under the aegis of the Ministry of Railways, Government of India, the Convention brought together senior officials from Indian Railways, policymakers, international railway administrations, technology leaders, industry experts, researchers and global companies working in rail infrastructure, signalling, artificial intelligence, telecommunications, cloud computing, cybersecurity, automation and smart mobility solutions.

The Convention was centred around the theme "Designing, Developing and Manufacturing AI-Driven Next Generation Railway Control, Command and Signalling Systems for a Viksit Bharat," reflecting India's commitment towards building a modern, safe, efficient and globally competitive railway ecosystem powered by indigenous innovation and advanced technologies. The three-day event featured high-level plenary sessions, technical conferences, expert panel discussions, industry exhibitions, product demonstrations and extensive business networking opportunities.

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The Convention commenced with a grand Inaugural Function on 10th June 2026, which witnessed the presence of several distinguished dignitaries and senior railway officials including Vivek Gupta, Member Infrastructure, Railway Board; His Excellency Tran Thanh Tung, Charge d'Affaires of Vietnam in India; K.V. Reddy, Additional Member (Signal), Railway Board; Shailesh Gupta, Additional Member (Telecom), Railway Board; Anshul Gupta, Secretary Association, IRSE Indian Section; and Sanjai Kumar, CMD, RailTel Corporation of India Ltd., among others.

The inaugural evening also featured spectacular performances by renowned Bollywood laughter artists and entertainers Sugandha Mishra and Dr. Sanket Bhosale, who enthralled the august gathering with their rib-tickling comedy acts, musical performances and engaging stage presence, adding a vibrant cultural dimension to the Convention.

The exhibition at the Convention saw more than 100 leading companies showcase cutting-edge innovations in railway signalling, train traffic management systems, telecommunications, predictive maintenance, AI-driven operations, digital twins, cybersecurity, intelligent transportation systems and indigenous railway technologies.

The Convention assumed special significance at a time when Indian Railways is undergoing unprecedented modernization and capacity expansion through transformative initiatives including indigenous train protection systems, digital railway operations, high-speed and semi-high-speed corridors, dedicated freight networks and advanced signalling technologies.

The event also served as a powerful platform for strengthening international cooperation in the railway sector. Delegations and representatives from friendly nations and countries across the Asia-Pacific region, participated in discussions exploring opportunities for collaboration in railway modernisation, technology transfer, skill development and capacity building.

Speaking on the occasion, Anshul Gupta, Secretary Association, IRSE Indian Section and Advisor, RailTel Corporation of India Ltd., Ministry of Railways, said, "India is today emerging as a global hub for railway technology, innovation and engineering excellence. The IRSE-IRSTE International Railway Convention & Exhibition 2026 has provided a unique platform for policymakers, railway administrators, technology providers and industry leaders from across the world to exchange ideas, showcase innovations and build partnerships that will shape the future of rail transportation. The Convention reflects India's vision of creating world-class railway infrastructure powered by indigenous innovation, digital transformation and international collaboration."

One of the highlights of the Exhibition was the Best Booth Competition, wherein participating exhibitors were evaluated by an eminent Jury comprising senior railway officers and distinguished technocrats on various parameters including Booth Design, Visual Appeal, Product Presentation, Innovation, Technology Display and Visitor Engagement.

The Best Booth Award was presented to JMV, while TATA NOVA and GG TRONICS secured the second and third positions respectively.The Convention was curated by internationally acclaimed filmmaker, cultural diplomat and festival curator Captain Rahul Bali and professionally managed by Innovations India Advertising & Events Pvt. Ltd.

Sharing his vision at the conclusion of the event, Captain Rahul Bali said,"Indian Railways is undoubtedly the pride of India. Over the years, Indian railway companies have developed world-class technologies, innovations and capabilities that are now ready to serve global markets. It is time that we take the fragrance of India's railway excellence to the world by actively engaging with international partners and showcasing our strengths across continents. Such initiatives will not only bring global recognition to Indian innovation but also create significant business opportunities for Indian companies."

He further added that platforms such as the upcoming Namaste New Zealand Festival 2026 and Namaste Vietnam Festival 2026, both being curated by him under the aegis of the respective Indian Missions, offer excellent opportunities for Indian railway, mobility and technology companies to engage with international stakeholders, explore collaborations and contribute towards strengthening India's economic and strategic partnerships across the world.

As India accelerates towards becoming a global leader in railway technology and infrastructure, the IRSE-IRSTE International Railway Convention & Exhibition 2026 has established itself as a landmark platform for innovation, collaboration and knowledge exchange, reinforcing India's position at the forefront of next-generation railway systems and smart mobility solutions.

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