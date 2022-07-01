New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI/GPRC): The International Council of Jurists, a body of jurists functioning towards the promotion of administration of justice and vigorous advancement and augmentation of law, has appointed Dr Kishor Navandar, Chairman and Managing Director, Blue Billions Group as the President of Asia Chapter of Corporate Division.

While taking the responsibility of Asia Chapter, Dr Kishor Navandar expressed gratitude to the mentor, Dr Adish C Aggarwala, President of International Council of Jurists.

Dr Kishor said, "I'm grateful and humbled by this honour. This comes with lot of responsibility and I'm sure with all of yours well wishes & blessings, I will definitely able to give full justice to the best of my knowledge and capabilities.

The International Council of Jurists has a unique mandate from the international community to promote and protect the rule of law and the social justice by making provision of free legal aid and by the maintenance of an efficient system is a body of jurists from different countries working together to establish a healthy development of justice and equality around the world.

It is actively involved in organizing campaigns for legal awareness. As the borders between countries are getting less and less visible, we as lawyers, jurists and judges need to start working together in order to accomplish international demand of legal support." added Dr Kishor Navandar.

This story is provided by GPRC. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/GPRC)

