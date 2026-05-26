Business News | International Lawyer Harihara Arun Somasankar G Announces the Launch of His New Novel

VMPL

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 26: International Lawyer and author Harihara Arun Somasankar G is set to launch his latest literary work, Finally Us -- an emotional and deeply human love story that explores grief, healing, silence, and the courage to love again. Finally Us

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Known for a distinguished legal career spanning criminal, civil, and constitutional law, Harihara Arun Somasankar G now presents a sensitive and evocative narrative that moves beyond courtrooms into the emotional complexities of the human heart.

A Tale of Love Found Between the Waves, Finally Us follows the journey of Rana, a man who stopped believing in love after losing his mother to the sea, and Maya, an optimistic architect whose warmth slowly breaks through the walls he built around himself. What begins as an accidental meeting evolves into a quiet and profound emotional connection shaped by shared silences, longing, heartbreak, and destiny.

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The novel is described as a slow-burn emotional romance that reflects on second chances, emotional healing, and the transformative power of love. The story culminates at the very sea that once defined loss for Rana -- becoming the place where truth, healing, and love finally return.

Speaking about the book, Harihara Arun Somasankar G said:

"Finally Us is not merely a love story. It is about emotional survival, silent battles, and the hope that love can still find us even after life changes us completely."

Harihara Arun Somasankar G currently practices as an International Lawyer and has previously served as Government Advocate (Prosecutor) for the State of Tamil Nadu. Over the years, Harihara Arun Somasankar G has handled significant criminal and constitutional matters and has been associated with legal advisory work connected to international criminal law. The legal work and interpretative approach of Harihara Arun Somasankar G have received recognition from the Hon'ble High Court of Madras.

A graduate of ILS Law College, Pune, Harihara Arun Somasankar G has also pursued advanced legal and international academic programs associated with institutions including Stanford University, the University of Oxford, and Cardiff University. Alongside notable legal achievements, Harihara Arun Somasankar G has authored works such as Earthman: The Defender of the World and My Little Princess, reflecting a diverse literary voice and creative depth.

With Finally Us, Harihara Arun Somasankar G brings readers a heartfelt contemporary romance that resonates with themes of vulnerability, emotional resilience, and the beauty of finding love when it is least expected.

Book Details

- Title: Finally Us

- Author: Harihara Arun Somasankar G

- Genre: Contemporary Romance / Emotional Fiction

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