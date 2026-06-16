Business News | International Livestock Research Institute ILRI and Innoterra Launch Biotechnology Initiative to Transform Crop Residues into High-Quality Livestock Feed

BusinessWire India

Zug [Switzerland] / Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 16: The International Livestock Research Institute (ILRI) and Innoterra Limited have announced a strategic collaboration to develop and scale biotechnology-driven alternate feed solutions. The initiative aims to convert underutilized crop residues into high-quality feed to improve livestock productivity and reduce the environmental footprint of agriculture. ILRI will work with P V Narasimha Rao Telangana Veterinary University and Palamur Genetic Services to conduct nutrition and on-station studies on the material produced by Innoterra and imported from Queensland University of Technology.

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Commenting on the collaboration, Frank-Lawale Anuoluwapo, Program Lead of Animal Genetics, Nutrition and Feed Resources at ILRI, emphasized that the initiative aims to "create new value chains for crop residues and support farmer incomes" while reducing methane emissions.

Harish Sharma, Director, Innoterra, emphasized that "The collaboration reflects commitment to translating rigorous research into practical solutions that work for the cattle health, the environment, the farmers and ultimately the markets."

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Crop residues are globally abundant but often suffer from low digestibility, which limits animal performance and increases methane emissions. This partnership seeks to address these inefficiencies through scientifically validated "upgradation" technologies.

Innoterra aims to empower smallholder farmers by implementing evidence-based feed solutions, which not only increase livestock productivity and farmer incomes but also significantly reduce dairy farming's environmental footprint through reduced methane emissions. The collaboration seeks to establish a scalable ecosystem for alternative feed solutions by combining ILRI's scientific competence in livestock nutrition with Innoterra's robust manufacturing and digital farmer-outreach platforms.

Key Focus Areas of the Collaboration

The collaboration will focus on bio-fermentation by utilizing lactic acid bacteria, microalgae and molasses to improve feed digestibility and lower methane output. It will also evaluate thermo-chemical processing and anhydrous ammonia treatments to increase dry matter digestibility, metabolizable energy and voluntary feed intake.

Another important area of focus will be commercialization, including feasibility studies, techno-economic analysis, market assessment, cost-benefit analysis, farmer perception, willingness to pay and conducive policies. In addition, the collaboration will follow a structured, evidence-led validation process for the forages to ensure quality and local appropriateness.

Through this partnership, ILRI and Innoterra aim to create a scalable ecosystem for alternative feed solutions that improve livestock productivity, enhance farmer incomes and contribute to reducing the environmental footprint of agriculture.

For more information contact:

Dr Mirza Hyder Abbas, (Business Head, Cattle Feed), INNOTERRA LIMITED, Awfis Block - A, 2nd floor, Dayanand Sagar University, Hosur Road, Bengaluru - 560 068, India, enquiry@innoterra.com

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