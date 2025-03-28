VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 28: A recent interactive conference hosted by Seneca Polytechnic, a postsecondary institution in Canada, focused on the substantial economic and cultural contributions of international students to Canada's prosperity - despite recent government policy changes that are reshaping the landscape of international education. Institutions like Seneca Polytechnic are preparing talented students for great careers in Canada.

The theme of the event was the economic impact of international education in Canada, and it brought together educators, policymakers and industry leaders. To put the issue into context, international students contributed $37.3 billion to the Canadian economy in 2022 through tuition, accommodation, and daily expenses, accounting for 1.2 per cent of Canada's GDP, supporting more than 361,200 jobs across the country and generating $7.4 billion in tax revenue.

Prashant Srivastava, Director, Regional Business Development at Seneca Polytechnic, moderated the panel discussion and opened the event by emphasizing the transformative power of international education.

"International students bring fresh perspectives, innovation, and creativity that invigorate our educational institutions and communities," said Srivastava. "Their contributions extend far beyond the classroom are positively shaping Canada's economic future."

Shifting Student Populations: Where International Learners Are Making Their Mark

The conference revealed fascinating demographic shifts in international student enrollment across Canada. While the province of Ontario remains the primary destination, accounting for 54.6 per cent of GDP contributions from international students, other provinces are experiencing remarkable growth. For example, Prince Edward Island, a province on Canada's east coast, recorded the highest percentage increase in study permit holders--1,800% from 2000 to 2022.

Students from India continue to choose Canada in large numbers, particularly at the college level, driving much of the growth across provinces.

"International students are vital economic actors who contribute billions to our economy while filling critical labor shortages in sectors like technology, healthcare and engineering," said Nick Huang, Director, International Business Development at Seneca Polytechnic. "They not only bring talent to the Canadian workforce during their studies but also become skilled professionals who often remain in Canada after graduation, supporting long-term economic growth."

Cultural Diversity Enriches Canadian Classrooms

Speakers recognized Canada's position as one of the top destinations for international students, attributing its success to world-class educational institutions, inclusive communities and pathways to permanent residency. Attendees heard how international students enhance Canada's multicultural fabric while building global networks that benefit both home and host countries.

"Seneca Polytechnic is an institution that is very well-recognized, with students who come from diverse backgrounds," said Ila Singh, Former Deputy Comptroller Auditor General of India. "It will make you totally a different person, prepared to succeed in a competitive global market."

Canadian institutions like Seneca Polytechnic were also praised for their commitment to student success and their ability to transform lives through positive in-class and work integrated learning opportunities. The conference noted that international students bring fresh perspectives, innovation, and creativity that invigorate educational institutions and the communities where they learn and work.

Confronting Hurdles While Planning for Long-Term Success

Special guest Dr. Anil Sahasrabudhe, Chairman of the National Educational Technology Forum, Chairman of EC National Assessment and Accreditation Council, and Chairman, NBA, reflected on his 2008 visit to Seneca Polytechnic.

"I witnessed a bubbling enthusiasm among teachers and students that reminded me of our ancient Gurukula system," said Dr. Sahasrabudhe. "Internationalization must be a two-way street, where knowledge flows in both directions. We must learn from each other while preserving our unique cultural identities."

The discussions acknowledged challenges students are facing, including recent policy changes, recognition of foreign credentials and alignment of student skills with Canadian workforce needs. Panelists suggested creative solutions, such as rebranding certain professions to better match student expectations and employer requirements.

"Despite our challenges, Canada remains open and welcoming to international students," said Dr. Marianne Marando, Vice-President Business Development & International at Seneca Polytechnic. "Our educational institutions continue to provide exceptional value and transformative experiences that prepare students for global success while contributing meaningfully to our economy."

Dr. Marando also emphasized the need for collaborative approaches among governments, educational institutions, and industry stakeholders to maximize the benefits of international education. This includes advocacy for balanced policies that maintain Canada's competitiveness while addressing labor market needs and student welfare.

Mapping Canada's Educational Future

Looking ahead, conference participants highlighted the importance of continuing to evolve international education programs to meet changing workforce demands. They also emphasized the need for institutions to offer programs directly aligned with Canadian workforce needs, while maintaining the quality and inclusivity that make Canada attractive to international students.

Dr. Pankaj Ramesh Natu, Professor, Welingkar Institute of Management, discussed how international students positively impact Canada's tourism industry.

"International students not only contribute through their education-related spending but also through their engagement with Canadian culture and tourism," he said. "Their presence also enriches our communities and creates opportunities for cross-cultural exchange."

About The Event:

The conference was organized by Seneca Polytechnic and took place on March 24, 2025. Seneca Polytechnic, was established in 1967, and offers more than 190 dynamic, career-focused programs designed in collaboration with business and industry leaders. Seneca's global network of more than 70 partner universities brings hundreds of academic pathway opportunities around the world. Seneca is recognized for its practical, career-focused education that prepares graduates for great careers in competitive job markets around the world.

