New Delhi [India], April 15 (ANI/PNN): Nandy Sisters release their new Bangla song "Golemaale Golemaale" -, a new version of this very popular traditional folk song (https://www.youtube.com/@antaranandy). Music listeners have already stated to like the song.

It is one of the most popular traditional folk songs, the music is arranged by Surojit Chatterjee keeping the original vibe alive while adding a refreshing new flavour to the song - connecting all generations via music. The video is shot in Kolkata, produced and released by Times Music Bangla. The Nandy Sisters say that the song shows elements of their Ukulele playing and an attractive feet tapping tune which will make all of us dance together and celebrate the Bengali New Year (Pohela Boishakh).

The song talks about the human nature to fall in love hurriedly ignoring the challenges that it brings along. This song is a rather fun depiction of love with its multiple metaphors and comparisons - being stuck in love has been compared to an ant stuck in jaggery that can't move even though it wants to.

Antara says, "It is a dream run for me since the last few months. After singing "Alaikadal" and "Doobi Doobi" for the blockbuster PS 1 by Mani Ratnam Sir and Music by AR Rahman Sir and then " Megha Re Megha" in PS 2 on the Lyrics by Gulzar Sir has attracted a lot of attention and recognition and I am so grateful.

Now the wait for singing in a Bangla film is also fulfilled, We can't believe Ankita and I are debuting together in the world of Bengali cinema in Nandita Roy Ma'm & Shiboprosad Mukherjee Sir's movie 'Roktobeej' and Anindya Chattopadhyay sir's music. Nothing can be more joyful than this! We are both grateful for this great opportunity and to be finally singing in a film in our mother tongue!"

With strong classical training which started at SBMT of Ustad Rashid Khan to becoming a Jr Scholar at ITC Sangeet Research Academy to getting Trained in Western classical at KM Music Conservatory and then launching their skills to the world through Internet, Today they are Internet sensation and performing all over India and Abroad. Antara has also been honoured as the cultural ambassador of India by the ministry of culture, India for "Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav".

