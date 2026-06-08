Business News | Intex Partners Afghanistan Men's Cricket Team as Associate Sponsor for India Tour 2026

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], June 8: Intex Technologies, one of India's most trusted homegrown consumer electronics brands, has announced its association with Afghanistan Men's Cricket Team as the Official Associate Sponsor for their multi-format tour of India scheduled from June 6 to June 20, 2026.

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The bilateral series features a one-off Test match in New Chandigarh followed by a three-match ODI series in Dharamshala, Lucknow and Chennai. The tour is yet another major chapter in the burgeoning cricketing relationship between India and Afghanistan, two nations linked by a common love of the sport and a historic sporting partnership. Afghanistan has been one of the most heartwarming success stories in international cricket over the last decade, with its rapid rise, competitive performances and resilient spirit inspiring the world.

Commenting on the association, Keshav Bansal, Director, Intex Technologies said, "Cricket remains one of the most powerful platforms for connecting with consumers across geographies, cultures and generations. Afghanistan's cricket journey is a remarkable story of passion, resilience, and an unyielding spirit -- values that resonate deeply with the ethos of Intex. This association provides us with an exciting opportunity to engage with millions of passionate cricket fans while reinforcing Intex's commitment to connecting with consumers through meaningful sporting associations."

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Sayed Naseem Sadaat, Spokesperson, Afghanistan Cricket Board said, "We are very happy to have Intex Technologies as the Official Associate Sponsor of Afghanistan Men's Cricket Team for our India tour. As Afghanistan cricket continues to grow its presence and connect with fans across the world, partnerships with respected Indian brands such as Intex play an important role in supporting that journey. We would like to thank the team at Intex for this partnership and look forward to a successful and exciting series."

The Afghanistan tour of India kicks off with the one-off Test match from June 6-10, followed by ODIs on June 13, June 17 and June 20. With live television coverage on the Star Sports Network and digital streaming on JioHotstar, the series is expected to attract substantial viewership across India, Afghanistan and global cricket audiences.

About Intex Technologies

Founded in 1996, Intex Technologies is one of India's leading consumer electronics brands, with a legacy of delivering innovative and value-driven products to millions of customers across the country. Its diversified portfolio spans TVs, Display Solutions, Air Conditioners, Washing Machines, Fans, Air Coolers, Small Domestic Appliances, Audio Speakers, IT and Mobile Accessories, and Security & Surveillance systems. With a robust pan-India distribution network covering 18,000+ pin codes, supported by 500+ distributors, 25,000+ dealers, and 500+ authorised service partners, Intex ensures wide availability backed by reliable after-sales support. The brand remains focused on creating accessible, technology-led solutions that address the evolving needs of Indian consumers.

For more information, visit www.intex.in

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