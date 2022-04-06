Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 6 (ANI/PRNewswire): Intrapreneurship conclave is an annual flagship event of Unfold and this year marks the Fourth edition after 3 successful conclaves.

The Intrapreneurship conclave that made a humble beginning in 2017 with just 12 speakers will now showcase 32 speakers from top-notch brands such as SAP, NSRCEL IIMB, Infosys, Wipro, WPP, Tata Elxsi, Samsung, Accenture, Tata Motors, NASSCOM, Societe Generali besides many successful Start-ups. The conclave is ably supported by partners such as Trane Technologies Pvt Ltd, Target Accelerators, Diageo Business Services, and Titan.

Besides, many reputed organizations such as YourStory Media. CII-IWN and CWE have also collaborated actively. The theme of the conference this year is Celebrating Ideas, Sustainable growth aptly befitting to the post-pandemic demands in talent management and the leap towards excellence in Intrapreneurship that Unfold has taken this year.

An intrapreneurial spirit within employees, allowing them to envision the future, think creatively, and transform ideas into value innovation, is by far the most crucial growth differentiator in organizations. Unfold has been a torchbearer for bringing intrapreneurship to the fore in India since 2017 and is now leapfrogging the initiative to formalize intrapreneurship as a business model to unlock growth in organizations.

Unfold is a specialized culture consulting firm that helps organizations create inclusive, intrapreneurial, and future-ready workplaces. With deep expertise in organizational development and change management, they partner with clients to foster intrapreneurship to create value innovations. Intrapreneurship conclave is a forum through which Unfold pursues a mission to create awareness and foster an intrapreneurial spirit in organizations.

Significant milestones along the journey since 2017-

1500+ people have engaged during the conclaves

150+ companies have participated

30+ organizations have collaborated

2 surveys on Intrapreneurship have been conducted so far and 2 more are underway which have given Unfold deep insights into the current state of innovation and creativity in organizations today and the gaps that offer immense growth potential.

Intrapreneurship Knowledge Hub - The only digital community for intrapreneurs to build, explore and engage has been launched in Oct 2021

Vanguard Awards, the first-ever Cross industry recognition and reward program for Intrapreneurs have been instituted in 4 different categories. Nominations have been received from Highly reputed organizations and the winners will be felicitated during this conclave in an exclusive Award Function

What can you expect from the conclave?

Power-packed sessions include Leadership Panels, Fireside Chats, Master Classes, Roundtables, and lots more for participants to engage, experience, and learn from visionaries, leaders, and innovators showcasing case studies from across diverse domains.

How does one connect the dots between the three elements of a creative ecosystem i.e. Employer, Employee, and Environment to nurture creativity across all touchpoints and achieve sustainable growth?

Despite constraints of costs, culture, business models, and matrixed leadership, how can an organization drive value innovation?

How can corporations solve pressing social challenges by drawing on the latent innovation potential of their people?

How has the Intrapreneurship strategy evolved as a business imperative to generate new ideas and accelerate growth?

How does one create a work environment that nurtures unorthodox thinking, its application, and monetization?

What changes are required in the workplaces to foster a culture where diverse thinking styles across roles and levels are embraced?

What are the best practices for institutionalizing intrapreneurship and internal ecosystems?

How have organizations structured sustainable talent management in the post-pandemic environment?

Case studies, journeys, and lessons learned about ventures that have pivoted ideas navigated the times to convert challenges into opportunities.

There's much to learn and experience and we look forward to your participation.

To learn more, visit www.intrapreneurshipconclave.com

To register: https://www.townscript.com/e/intrapreneurship-conclave-iv-112224

