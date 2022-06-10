Tokyo [Japan], June 10 (ANI/PRNewswire): This holiday season, Cle de Peau Beaute unveils a luxurious and coveted collection in collaboration with renowned Parisian jewellery designer Elie Top, rounding off a year of 40th-anniversary celebrations for the brand.

With the theme of Radiant Sky, and inspired by the celestial bodies above, the limited-edition collection consists of Cle de Peau Beaute's most sought-after skincare and makeup treasures: La Creme and Lipstick, reimagined in masterwork pieces of haute jewellery perfectly representing Cle de Peau Beaute's commitment to exquisite craftsmanship.

Having formed the heart of the world's most luxurious skincare and makeup rituals for 40 years, this exceptional collection represents a celebration of craftsmanship - artistically and luxuriously forged in gold and silver and studded with diamonds. Aptly themed Radiant Sky, the collection is inspired by the illuminating Sun and the soft iridescence of the Moon. For this collection, visionary designer Elie Top captured the celestial in his mind's eye, transmuting its light into limited-edition Corps Celeste jewellery: Dazzling Jeweled Sun and Luminous Jeweled Moon to emphasize and elevate the radiance of Cle de Peau Beaute's own luminaries, the universally-coveted La Creme and Lipstick.

"Bringing their energies together is the key to unlocking infinite radiance," says Top.

Handcrafted, right from conception, The Premium Collection points towards Cle de Peau Beaute's commitment towards exquisite craftsmanship. "Drawing by hand helps me feel the connection between humanity and the stars - both are illuminated by the same infinite radiance," says Top.

Each piece of haute jewellery in The Premium Collection is delicately carved, engraved, polished, set with diamonds, and assembled by hand by highly-skilled artisans in France. Only three complete sets of Cle de Peau Beaute's 40th Anniversary The Premium Collection can be created using this painstakingly meticulous method each month.

Dazzling Jeweled Sun

The Sun gives the sky radiance. La Creme gives it to the skin. And Elie Top's Dazzling Jeweled Sun pays homage to both. Top's artistry merges eighteen-carat gold vermeil and pure, 925-stamped silver to form The Planet Jewelry Box. Inside, suspended like caviar over ice, lies La Creme. Crafted over many days in a time-honed method with a highly-concentrated Skin-Empowering Illuminator, this luxurious face cream smooths and firms skin and regenerates natural beauty.

"I imagined La Creme as a treasure, locked inside a safe, and you must find the key to this well-kept secret," says Top. The Sun Pendant unlocks The Planet Jewelry Box, revealing the treasure within - La Creme encircled in a 24-carat gold-coated plate. The pendant detaches as it unlocks, ready to be worn as an exquisite piece of jewellery. Made from the same gold and silver as The Planet Jewelry Box, The Sun Pendant is studded with an additional 40 diamonds - one for each year of Cle de Peau Beaute's history. When The Sun Pendant and La Creme are removed, the encasement is transformed into The Planet Jewelry Box.

There are only two workshops in the world capable of creating The Planet Jewelry Box, as the substantially-sized spheres must be moulded into just two pieces of pure silver. Once the right workshop was commissioned, it took ten painstaking attempts to achieve a perfectly spherical cast.

Luminous Jeweled Moon

The Moon reflects a soft, diffused radiance. So too does Cle de Peau Beaute's Lipstick Collection - and the gold plating and diamond pieces that accompany it. The Luminous Jeweled Moon encapsulates Lipstick in 24-carat gold coated plating. The Moon Mirror compact also has a gold-plate exterior, with studded diamonds showcasing the stars and different phases of the moon. Inside, a double-sided, French-made mirror helps make every application perfect. Also inside The Premium Collection's midnight-blue box are four interchangeable shades of Lipstick. Each contains Light-Empowering Enhancer technology - inspired by diamonds to reflect and diffuse radiance. Lips and skin are enlivened, with an infinite luminosity that appears lit by the moon.

Elie Top began his career at age 20, two years later he was entrusted with creating a prestigious fashion house's jewellery collection. A decade-long collaboration with Lanvin followed. In 2015, he established Elie Top, the namesake haute jewellery brand, which has been seen in The New York Times, Vogue and Financial Times. Cle de Peau Beaute 40th Anniversary The Premium Collection offers the opportunity to own very limited-edition Elie Top pieces, each containing Cle de Peau Beaute's most coveted luxury products.

The Premium Collection is only available in certain countries/regions. For details, please check with your local Cle de Peau Beaute point of sales.

Cle de Peau Beaute, the global luxury brand from Shiseido Co., Ltd., was founded in 1982 as the ultimate expression of elegance and science. Cle de Peau Beaute means the key to skin's beauty. The philosophy of the brand is to unlock the power of a woman's radiance by harnessing makeup technologies and advanced skincare from around the world. Forever guided by an exquisite aesthetic sensibility and intelligence, Cle de Peau Beaute has instilled its products with modernity, enchantment, and dynamism to emerge as an industry leader in delivering radiance so remarkable, it emanates from within. Available in 23 countries and regions worldwide.

Cle de Peau Beaute The Premium Collection Landing Page: https://www.cledepeau-beaute.com/int/the-premium-collection.html

Cle de Peau Beaute Official Website: www.cledepeau-beaute.com

Cle de Peau Beaute Official Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cledepeaubeaute/

