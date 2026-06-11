Business News | Introducing India's Most Silent Fan*, Aerosilent by Orient Electric

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], June 11: Orient Electric Limited, part of the USD 3 billion CKA Birla Group, today announced the launch of Aerosilent, India's most silent fan*, which operates at a sound level of less than 50 dB, almost 20% quieter than other ceiling fans. Coupled with its award-winning design, Aerosilent brings together technology and design innovation to deliver powerful cooling without the noise.

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The newest addition to Orient's flagship Aero Series, Aerosilent also scores top class in air delivery and energy savings. Even while operating at whisper-silent levels of less than 50 dB, Aerosilent delivers up to 260 CMM of airflow, ensuring effective air circulation throughout the room thanks to its innovative reverse aerofoil blade design, which allows smoother airflow with reduced turbulence and noise. Powered by Orient Electric's BLDC Pro motor, Aerosilent goes a step further by offering 50% energy savings as compared to conventional induction fans while maintaining consistent performance even during voltage fluctuations.

Commenting on the launch, Ravindra Singh Negi, Managing Director and CEO, Orient Electric, said:

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"At Orient Electric, our innovation efforts are focused on addressing the evolving needs of consumers seeking elevated living through meaningful technology. We recently launched Aero O2, India's first oxygen-enriching fan, and the response from consumers has been extremely encouraging. With Aerosilent, the latest addition to our flagship Aero Series, we are addressing one of the most common consumer concerns, fan noise, by offering the quietest fan ever made in India while delivering superior airflow and performance. Its design has been crafted based on extensive consumer feedback and insights from architects and interior designers, bringing a refined aesthetic to contemporary homes. Aerosilent reflects our commitment to creating innovations that seamlessly blend technology, comfort, and design."

Recognised with the prestigious Red Dot Design Award 2026, Aerosilent pairs engineering excellence with a sleek, contemporary aesthetic. Available in classic solid colours and premium dual-tone finishes, it is designed to complement modern interiors while making a subtle design statement.

The launch follows Orient Electric's recent introduction of Aero O2, India's first oxygen-enriching ceiling fan powered by patented Bio-Oxy Plasma ION+ Technology. Together, these innovations reflect the company's commitment to reimagining the ceiling fan category through technologies that enhance comfort, wellness, and everyday living.

With Aerosilent, Orient Electric continues to expand its Aero Series portfolio, bringing together quiet performance, thoughtful design, and energy-efficient technology to meet the evolving needs of modern homes.

*Based on independent laboratory testing of 1200mm fans

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