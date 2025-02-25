NewsVoir

Chandigarh [India], February 25: Karmic Beauty is all set to transform the beauty industry with its commitment to authentic, high-performance, self-care luxury products in haircare and skincare. Blending ancient wisdom with innovation, the brand stands for transparency, efficacy, and sustainability, creating luxurious formulations that prioritise real results over marketing trends.

Also Read | 'Daredevil: Born Again' FIRST Reactions Hail Charlie Cox's Superhero Series As the 'Best MCU Pilot Thus Far,' Call It Most Brutal Marvel Project to Date.

Founder & CEO, Vaibhav Mittal shares his vision for the brand, "I founded Karmic Beauty both out of my professional experience in the industry and my own self-care experience. With years spent working in the beauty industry, I realised that many false claims of effective or natural products were being made but weren't delivering those promises. I saw a gap in the market--luxury products were often inaccessible, while affordable options lacked quality. Karmic Beauty bridges this divide by crafting products that don't just promise but perform. We focus on natural ingredients sourced ethically and sustainably from the source of their origin globally, ensuring our consumers get to enjoy genuine self-care. Our belief, 'Feeling good is looking good', guides each of our brand's values --from formulation to packaging, purity, effectiveness, and sustainability are our greatest concern, never settling for anything less."

"At Karmic Beauty, our vision is to be the world leader in the natural beauty space in the next 3-5 years. There is a huge demand for luxury personal care in India, but very few home-grown players have the same quality as international players. We want to turn that on its head by providing consumers with a world-class Indian beauty brand built with quality, efficacy, and responsibly sourced ingredients. Just like consumers are now better educated about reading food labels, we would like to make consumers better educated about beauty labels, too. We don't merely want to provide consumers with genuine, natural products but also inform consumers about what actually works in ingredients."

Also Read | Chelsea vs Southampton, Premier League 2024-25 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

With this ethos at its core, Karmic Beauty has meticulously developed its product range using responsibly sourced, 100% certified organic, USDA-approved Moroccan Argan Oil directly from Morocco and 92% Pure Hydrolysed Keratin in its hair care formulations. Their product contains up to 91.8% naturally derived ingredients, backed by ECOCERT and IFRA certifications, ensuring the highest quality standards, safety, and environmental responsibility. The brand also follows a 'Reuse, Repurpose, Reimagine' approach to sustainability, ensuring eco-friendly formulations and thoughtful packaging that aligns with global sustainability goals.

Further, Vaibhav says, "Since its launch, Karmic Beauty has garnered a dedicated consumer base, with users reporting visible improvements in hair strength, skin hydration, and overall well-being. Customers have praised the Pure Moroccan Argan Oil-infused hair care line for restoring shine and strength. At the same time, the lightweight, non-greasy Hair Serum has been celebrated for its effectiveness across different climates." One user shared, "After years of trying different products, Karmic Beauty is the first brand that truly transformed my hair--my curls feel healthier, shinier, and more manageable." Another added, "The purity of ingredients is unmatched. My scalp feels nourished without irritation, which is not so common in natural beauty products."

Karmic Beauty also offers corporate gifting and curates bespoke product offerings for various occasions, further strengthening the brand's reputation for craftsmanship and quality. As the industry evolves, Karmic Beauty remains dedicated to creating authentic and luxurious self-care experiences. The brand invests heavily in researching and developing natural and organic ingredients, drawing on ancient beauty wisdom. Karmic Beauty continues to innovate while staying true to its core values.

Choose Karmic Beauty. Choose Natural. Choose Luxury.

The products are available on the brand website, karmicbeauty.in, and other e-commerce websites, such as Nykaa, Myntra and Amazon.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)