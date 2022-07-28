Singapore, July 28 (ANI/PRNewswire): SafeRE - the innovative investment marketplace, offering global customers a fair and efficient platform for real estate investments and funding was officially launched.

SafeRE tokenizes highest quality real estate investments, and is the first market place for real estate that delivers true risk-adjusted holistic returns, and truly aligns the interests of real estate investors and asset managers.

Costs are kept to an absolute minimum, offering everyone the chance to invest and earn fair returns. By tokenizing assets SafeRE breaks down investments into small units, making previously inaccessible, institutional-grade investments available to everyone.

SafeRE offers a fully automated and seamless online investment experience. Key features include automated onboarding, integrated and paperless KYC , instant deposit and investing process.

The platform's digital wallet allows users to store digital multi-currency and investment tokens, with global access on offer 24/7. SafeRE strives to promote diversity and strict Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) criteria, creating an ethical investment market place for investors and asset owners.

Investors benefit from much lower investment costs and from a totally transparent investing process. Portfolios can be easily created and customized, offering the ability to reflect every investor's preferences.

Asset owners benefit from the digitized listing of projects for fundraising at lower administration costs and from an easy onboarding process. SafeRE offers everyone a wide selection of deals, along with industry experience and guidance on structures.

SafeRE's management Team is passionate about maximizing benefits for real estate market participants. They deployed state-of-the-art technology to enable instant execution and support of SafeRE business philosophy.

Chris Werner, co-founder of SafeRE: "Our mission is to drastically reduce the cost of real estate investment transactions. We do this by ensuring that market participants are not exposed to intransparent cost loading by intermediaries who do not add real value to the investment. Our processes are more efficient, more secure, regulatory compliant and are only designed to benefit those who are the core participants of any real estate transaction, the investors and the asset owners."

SafeRE's platform is here to disrupt the traditional investment industry and offers a new and exciting solution for investors and asset owners. Users can now register for SafeRE's service or contact the team to discover more about how the platform can benefit them.

