Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 2 (ANI/NewsVoir): Investors may be keen to exchange risk for guaranteed returns as a result of recent global events that have sparked uncertainty and injected a new dose of volatility into the market.

Because its returns are not connected to market performance, the Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit, for example, eliminates the "fear factor". It has a fixed deposit rate of up to 7.45 per cent p.a. Flexible investment tenors, AAA credit ratings, special rates for older citizens, SIP-like investment possibilities, and more are all available with this FD. Continue reading to learn more about the benefits of investing in a Bajaj Finance FD.

High level of investment security

Funds parked in a Bajaj Finance FD are safe and immune to market fluctuations. Investors benefit from a fixed FD rate regardless of market conditions. With the FD calculator, investors may lock in a favourable rate and precisely prepare for future aspirations. You don't have to be concerned about the maturity value altering. The FD is a reliable investment that pays off on time and as promised.

Earn interest at a fixed FD rate of up to 7.45 per cent p.a.

When investing for a tenor of 44 months, regular customers under the age of 60 can get an FD rate of up to 7.20 per cent p.a. Senior citizens, on the other hand, receive an additional 0.25 per cent p.a. FD rate bonus, bringing the interest rate to a maximum of 7.45 per cent p.a.

For non-senior citizens, the revised interest rates are:

Apart from the interest rates mentioned above, investors also can earn higher returns through the special interest rates offered on specific tenors.

Investors can start with a small initial deposit of Rs. 15,000 or more and use the FD calculator to easily anticipate their returns. Here are some simple illustrations of maturity payouts.

Align FD returns to life goals with ease.

Investors can choose from a tenure of 12 to 60 months with Bajaj Finance. Those with short-term objectives can put their money in a safe place and receive higher returns at the end of the duration. Investors with mid-to-long-term goals may consider a tenor of 36 months or more, as these investments offer the best FD rate.

When the first FD matures, investors can choose to continue the cycle by reinvesting funds in a 5-year FD.

The below table shows the returns at maturity for older citizens and citizens under the age of 60, for different investment amount.

Enjoy multiple options for liquidity

When it comes to investing in a savings account, the greatest option is to withdraw the true interest and principal at maturity. It ensures that the profits are as large as feasible. Investors, on the other hand, may require liquidity on a regular basis. Senior citizens, for example, may value quarterly income for medical or day-to-day needs. Bajaj Finance facilitates this by allowing for monthly, quarterly, six-monthly, or annual dividends. Investors can effectively create a consistent income stream from their interest profits.

The Bajaj Finance FD is a top choice for investors wishing to add stability to their portfolios because to these remarkable features. All product information is available on the Experia customer site. Furthermore, investors can visit one of Bajaj Finance's 1,000+ locations nationwide, or better yet, invest online to start earning at a competitive FD rate right away!

