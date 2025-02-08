Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 8 (ANI): Bengaluru is gearing up for the Invest Karnataka 2025 - Global Investors Meet (GIM-2025), a flagship event poised to bolster the state's industrial landscape.

State Industries Minister MB Patil on Saturday announced a series of strategic initiatives aimed at transforming Karnataka into a global investment and innovation hub.

Addressing a press conference detailed key projects and expectations from the upcoming summit.

The grand event will be inaugurated by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at 4 PM on February 11 at Palace Grounds, Bengaluru. Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, and several other central and state ministers will also be in attendance.

Union Ministers Pralhad Joshi (Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution), HD Kumaraswamy (Heavy Industries), and Shobha Karandlaje (MSME & Labour) will mark their presence at the inaugural ceremony.

On February 12, key dignitaries such as Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Commerce & Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, and industry stalwarts including Anand Mahindra, Sajjan Jindal, Geetanjali Kirloskar, and Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw will be present to discuss Karnataka's industrial roadmap.

For the first time, the Invest Karnataka Awards will be introduced, recognizing 14 pioneering industries that have played a pivotal role in the state's industrial success. The awards will highlight excellence in aerospace & Defense (Public & Private), Automotive & Electric Vehicles (EV), Biotechnology & Life Sciences, Highest Capital Investments, Global R&D Excellence.

A special SME Award will be launched to honor over 35 outstanding small and medium enterprises (SMEs), with dedicated recognition for district-level achievements and women entrepreneurs.

A booklet highlighting Karnataka's advancements in aerospace, biotechnology, and renewable energy, alongside success stories of startups and multinational corporations, will also be unveiled at the event.

With Karnataka being a global leader in innovation, over 60 companies and startups will showcase cutting-edge technologies across sectors such as manufacturing, transportation, and clean energy.

To further accelerate industrial growth, the Karnataka government has announced several large-scale industrial park projects- Pharma Park in Kolar, Solar Cell & Food Park in Vijayapura, Drone Park in Chitradurga, EV Clusters in Chikkaballapur and Dharwad, Startup Park (200 acres) in Hubballi, Industrial & Logistics Park (1,200 acres) in Tidagundi, Vijayapura, expected to support over 400 startups.

Karnataka is expanding global partnerships through the Queen City initiative, emphasizing university collaborations and research partnerships.

A recent agreement with the University of Liverpool is a step towards this goal. The summit will further Karnataka's standing as a preferred destination for high-tech investments and knowledge-driven industries.

With over 75 distinguished speakers, the summit will host global business leaders and thought leaders including- Anand Mahindra, Sajjan Jindal, Dr. Shashi Tharoor, Sebastian Dran, Nikhil Kamath, Kiran Rao, Patrick Lord, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw.

Additionally, over 25 technical sessions and business forums will be conducted, featuring representatives from over 10 countries.

A special Economic Growth Panel will feature Monttek Singh Ahluwalia, Shashi Tharoor, and George Papandreou, discussing macroeconomic trends and investment opportunities. Furthermore, a session titled "Shaping India's Future: Young Innovators" will be moderated by entrepreneur Nikhil Kamath.

The Karnataka government has set an ambitious investment target of Rs10 lakh crore (Rs10 trillion), with an emphasis on ensuring that 70 per cent of these investments are actualized. Minister M.B. Patil underscored that this initiative will fortify Karnataka's position as India's premier industrial and technological powerhouse. (ANI)

