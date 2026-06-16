Business News | Investor Advisory: Beware of Unauthorized Persons Promising Assured Returns

VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 16: Residents and investors in Bhilai and surrounding areas are advised to exercise caution following reports circulating on social media and local news platforms regarding an individual identified as Toman Sahu falsely representing himself as being affiliated with Angel One Ltd. and allegedly solicited funds from members of the public in the company's name, including through promises of assured returns.

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Angel One Ltd. hereby clarify that the company had terminated the association of Toman Sahu formerly an Authorised Person (AP) in January 2024. Despite termination, he continued to falsely represent himself as being affiliated with Angel One Ltd.

Members of the public are advised to verify the credentials of any person claiming to represent a financial institution through the Authorised Person verification facility available on Angel One's website before transferring funds to a personal account.

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Angel One is a publicly listed financial services company operating under a regulated framework. The company does not solicit investments through unauthorized individuals, nor does it accept client funds through personal accounts. Investors wishing to invest or trade should do so only through the official Angel One application, website, or other verified company channels.

Angel One is committed to safeguarding the interests of its investors and takes appropriate action in cases involving the misuse of its name or unauthorized representation. The company also continues to promote investor awareness and encourage investments only through verified and authorised channels.

If any individual has deposited money directly with a third party based on assurances of guaranteed returns, they should approach the appropriate law enforcement agencies for assistance.

Investor awareness and due diligence remain the strongest safeguards against financial fraud. Residents are encouraged to verify information independently and avoid relying on informal assurances, social media claims, or promises of unusually high or guaranteed returns.

Backlink: https://www.angelone.in/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

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