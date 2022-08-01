Invincible Festival to be organised in Cyber hub Gurgaon on October 7 and 8

New Delhi [India], August 1 (ANI/ATK): The two days Invincible festival will be held in Cyber hub Gurgaon on October 7 and 8, 2022.

The annual Literature festival Invincible, which was launched in Gurgaon in 2018, is globally synonymous with alternative Literature, music and culture.

The literature and Music of any country represent and reflect the culture of that country. Literary Festivals bring out these reflections and representations in all colours and flavours. The festival will host renowned authors, artists and content creators from the world of literature, Music and films

Some of the notable speakers set to grace the dais at the event include BJP MP Hans Raj Hans, Influencers like Arvind Arora Sapna Singh, Nitish Rajput, Pushkar Raj Thakur, Ananth Ladha, Kanchan Keshari, Aman Dhattarwal, Himeesh Madaan to name a few.

Right from panel discussions on Block Chain, Stock Market, Future of Publishing and Online Education, Award Ceremony to Music performance; the event will take the attendees through the world of literature, Poetry, Dance and Music; all under one roof.

Expressing his excitement about the event, Sagar Setia, CEO, of Invincible Publishers, said "Music makes you happier and Books bring out a better version of oneself and that is why we bring to you one of its kind well curated and thoughtful event with some of the best authors, artists and Influencers in the country".

