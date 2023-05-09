Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 9 (ANI/PNN): The Institute of Fashion Technology at I.P.S. Academy, Indore, recently held a fashion show named "Eternity" during the Textile Association of India's World Textile Conference. Through ten rounds of garments designed by the institute's students under the supervision of their faculty, the show highlighted the eternal themes of God, nature, and India's rich heritage.

The first phase of the competition included designs inspired by the 108 pillars of Mahakal Ujjain and scenes from Hindu mythology, such as the Samudra Manthan, Tripurasura Vadh, Kamal-Kund, Nandi Dwar, and Sapta Rishi. The second round of submissions comprised designs inspired by the five elements: earth, water, fire, air, and sky. The unicorn motif was carried over to the third round, which included bright, pastel colours, glitter, and iridescent textiles.

The fourth round included clothing made in the colours of the setting sun, while the fifth round featured designs inspired by diverse aquatic species. The sixth round was themed Bhimbetka, and it attempted to give a look into the stone age via sculptures and drawings discovered in the rocks there. The seventh round included designs inspired by the Milky Way/Galaxy.

Denim was developed in a new approach in the eighth round, showing classic garments in a contemporary form. The ninth round included a sustainability theme, with denim vest pieces incorporated to the clothes to convey compassion for nature. The tenth and final round included clothing developed on the topic of 'The Vishwaguru' with accessories inspired by India's legacy, such as gold, crimson, and green colours that signified India's affluence, women, and agricultural domination.

A team of 40 persons from I.P.S. Academy's Institute of Fashion Technology, including staff members and students, went from Indore to Ahmedabad to put on the show. All 60 garments featured in the show, which included traditional, western, indo-western, and saree designs, among others, were designed by IFT students with expert guidance from faculty members.

Over 1000 dignitaries, including textile industry leaders, policymakers, researchers, and economists from around the world, attended the fashion show, including R.K. Vij, National President of the Textile Association of India, national vice-president TL Patel, national honorary general secretary Mahendra Patel, TAI MP's office-bearers, speakers, and fashion experts from Thailand, Britain, the United States of America, Bangladesh, Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia, and South Africa.

The exhibition so delighted RK Vij, national president of the Textile Association of India, that he proclaimed an award of Rs 51000/- and handed a memento to I.P.S. Academy's Institute of Fashion Technology.

The exhibition's success was due to the hard effort and devotion of the team at the I.P.S. Academy's Institute of Fashion Technology, especially Principal Preeti Sarva, who conceptualised and organised the show, and Hemant Bandhav, H.O.D., who supervised interdepartmental cooperation. The working team was congratulated by Achal Chowdhary, President of IPS Academy, and Nikki Jain, Director. Sheetal Sharma handled publicity, while Meena Verma and Rupali Mishra assisted the students in creating the clothes. Pooja Gyanwani, an institution student, expertly directed the performance, which was choreographed by Rajat Garg.

Overall, the "Eternity" fashion show was a huge success, exhibiting the originality and brilliance of I.P.S. Academy's Institute of Fashion Technology students while also promoting India's rich cultural legacy.

