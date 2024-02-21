ATK

New Delhi [India], February 21: The Schengen area, consisting of 27 European countries, is one of the world's most widely visited tourist destinations. Apart from the natural beauty and rich cultural heritage, what makes Schengen a hot pick among travellers is the fact that these countries have abolished mutual borders. The border-free Schengen area offers tourists free movement.

Also Read | India Set To Expand Its Role in Semiconductor Value Chain With Friendly Government Policies: Report.

People planning to visit this area often question if they need travel insurance to apply for its Visa. If you have a similar question, read on to find the answer.

Travel Insurance for Schengen Visa: A Must

Also Read | US: Man Accused of Killing His Five-Year-Old Daughter Told Friend ‘He Hated Her to His Core’ as She Reminded Him of His Ex-Wife in New Hampshire.

Yes, you need travel insurance for a Schengen visa. If you don't have a travel insurance policy in tune with the standards set by Schengen countries, your visa application will get rejected. Schengen countries have made travel insurance mandatory to safeguard tourists financially against any medical emergencies and untoward incidents.

Requirements for Travel Insurance to Obtain a Schengen Visa

Not any travel insurance can help you get a Schengen Visa. Your travel insurance policy needs to meet certain requirements. These include:

* The sum insured offered by the policy should be a minimum of 30,000 euros

* It should be valid in all 27 countries in the Schengen area

* The validity of travel insurance should be for the entire duration of your time in Europe

How Much Does Travel Insurance Cost for a Schengen Visa?

The cost of travel insurance for Schengen Visa isn't fixed and depends on various factors. These include:

* Your age

Your age is vital in determining the premium you must pay to obtain travel insurance for a Schengen Visa. The older you are, the more you need to pay for insurance and vice versa. As we age, the likelihood of experiencing health concerns rises. This translates to a higher potential for needing medical attention while travelling, which insurance companies see as a greater risk. To cover this risk, they set a high premium.

* Trip duration

Another essential consideration is the trip duration. Usually, insurance companies offering travel insurance for the Schengen zone calculate the cost on a daily basis. This implies that the longer your stay is, the higher the policy price. Longer stays translate to a greater window for potential mishaps, which is why your insurer charges higher premiums.

Importance of Travel Insurance

Besides being mandatory, travel insurance can help you in several ways during your visit to Schengen nations. These include:

* Coverage for Healthcare costs

Healthcare costs are high in Schengen countries. Travel insurance can help offset high medical expenses in the event of hospitalisation because of illness, accident, or injuries. Paying them from your pocket can disrupt your finances and throw your travel plans in disarray.

* Emergency Assistance Services

In case of an emergency, you might need services such as medical evacuation and repatriation, which can be crucial in case of serious illness or injury. This requires transportation to another medical facility or back to your home country and can be an expensive affair. A travel insurance policy can help you meet the cost of such services.

* Costs for Trip Cancellation and lost baggage

A travel insurance policy can reimburse you for non-refundable trip costs if your trip gets cancelled or interrupted due to unforeseen circumstances. That's not all. You will also be reimbursed for lost or stolen baggage and important documents such as passports.

How You Can Purchase Travel Insurance for Schengen Visa?

You can purchase travel insurance for Schengen Visa through:

* Travel insurance providers online

* Your travel agency

* Local Schengen-accredited travel insurance company

Irrespective of the mode of purchase, you need to remember certain things. These include:

* Minimum Coverage Amount

Ensure the insurance policy provides a minimum coverage of 30,000 euros for medical emergencies, including repatriation due to medical reasons. Note that this is the minimum requirement set under Schengen visa regulations.

* Compare Different Travel Insurance Plans

Research different insurers and compare plans based on your needs and budget. Don't simply select the cheapest option. Read online reviews and the insurer's track record before buying the policy. Familiarise yourself with the claims process to ensure smooth handling if you need to make a claim.

* Read the exclusions

While comparing different plans, read the exclusions. Understand what's covered in your policy and what's not. This helps avoid surprises later and unnecessary stress. If you are unsure about something, get it cleared beforehand.

* Disclose pre-existing ailments

While buying travel insurance for Schengen Visa, disclose any pre-existing ailments you might have. Though this may increase the premiums for your policy, it helps avoid claim rejection later. Also, if your trip extends by any chance beyond the initial policy period, find out if you can extend the policy duration.

In Conclusion

Remember that travel insurance for Schengen Visa is not just about fulfilling a mandatory requirement. It's also about safeguarding your trip from unforeseen circumstances. Travel insurance gives you much-needed peace of mind and allows you to enjoy your Schengen journey to the fullest.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)