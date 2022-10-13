Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 13 (ANI/BusinessWire India): ISB Executive Education has announced the launch of Professional Certificate Programme in Digital Marketing with Emeritus, the global leader in making high-quality education accessible and affordable to individuals and organisations, worldwide.

The programme enables professionals to become adept at the growing demands in the world of digital marketing and take key strategic decisions.

Digital Marketing has revolutionized business decisions and is driven by data, analytics, and automation, with a strong focus on customer-centricity. As per reports, the Digital Advertising Market is growing at 29.5% CAGR, while the average salary for a Digital Marketing Manager is INR 7,00,000. These appealing factors make the field attractive especially for young talent to enter.

The 24-week Professional Certificate Programme in Digital Marketing by ISB Executive Education, in collaboration with Emeritus, is ideal for early work professionals. The programme curriculum is a comprehensive and 360-degree view into digital marketing which includes programmatic analysis, video marketing, mobile marketing, marketing automation and more. It delivers this through recorded videos by ISB faculty, live webinars, case studies, simulation and a 2-week capstone project. The programme also includes real world case studies to enable learners navigate through dynamic digital world through tools and technologies. The programme would also enable learners to plan and successfully execute digital marketing strategies at their organizations.

The programme in collaboration with Emeritus enables professionals to become smarter digital marketers, understand the metrics to better optimise their digital marketing campaigns, stay updated with the latest digital marketing offerings & expand their knowledge of the field in order to move up in their career.

Mohan Kannegal, CEO, India and APAC, Emeritus, said, "Digital marketing has played a significant role in driving the businesses of brands and has proved to be a key component in today's digital era. Corporates are now leveraging digital marketing to build and manage their brand image, reach wider audiences, and enhance brand visibility. The Professional Certificate Programme in Digital Marketing would enable professionals to take decisions, by using latest tools and technologies to enhance brand visibility and create and optimize digital campaigns and manage campaign budgets."

Upon successful completion of the programme, participants gain the ISB Executive Alumni Status which includes benefits such as becoming a part of the 50k+ strong ISB Executive alumni community. The last date to register for the programme is November 01, 2022. Interested applicants can visit the programme page to apply.

