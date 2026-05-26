Business News | ISDN's IDI Dynamics Debuts High-speed Laser Marker for Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT)

PRNewswire

Singapore, May 26: IDI Dynamics, a subsidiary of ISDN Holdings Limited (SGX: I07 / 1656.HK), has launched its next generation High-speed Laser Marker for semiconductor chip packages, with a dual value proposition of delivering 2.5x higher marking speed and occupying 22% less physical footprint.

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- New High-speed Laser Marker delivers 2.5x higher chip throughput (units per hour) in a 22% smaller footprint, helping Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly & Test (OSAT) manufacturers drive productivity of valuable production floor space

The IDI Laser Marker launches with 6 OSAT deployments throughout Asia, and leverages advanced technology contributed by:

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- The pre-eminent public research institution in Singapore for industrial research; and

- ISDN Holding's 20-year experience in providing automation engineering and systems for the semiconductor industry.

In head-to-head evaluations against widely deployed industry configurations, the IDI Laser Marker achieves marking speeds up to 2.5 times faster, delivering substantially higher units per hour, while occupying 22 percent less cleanroom floor space. The gains are based on benchmarking using representative OSAT strip formats and standard mark content, with cycle time measured end to end including strip handling.

By increasing marking speed and decreasing floor space, IDI's Laser Market delivers a 3.2x increase in marking productivity per square foot. Floor space has become a critical issue for the semiconductor industry in light of both:

- The rapid growth in demand for chips as a result of AI adoption; and

- The rapidly-rising costs of constructing new clean room factories necessary for producing advanced semiconductor chips.

As a result, IDI has delivered a next-generation marking system aimed at maximising the manufacturing productivity of valuable existing clean room space.

The Laser Marking platform also responds to widening traceability requirements in automotive and industrial electronics, where permanent laser marking is increasingly mandatory. Every system includes a two-year software customisation and support programme covering factory automation integration, handling adaptation, and evolving compliance coding.

"We developed the advanced IDI Laser Marker because our OSAT customers told us that floor space and throughput are now fundamentally integrated, as manufacturers look to maximise output with the smallest economical floor footprint," said Chris Chan, Managing Director of IDI Dynamics. "Our new Laser Marking platform is already delivering this value proposition of the 6 units at launch, and we are pleased to be on the forefront of enabling the next generation of advanced chip manufacturing in the global market".

Mr. Teo Cher Koon, Managing Director and President, added that "IDI's Laser Marking solution is an example of how ISDN's 'full stack' approach to technology and 30 years of serving the semiconductor industry can create powerful collaboration to bring advanced technology to our customers throughout Asia. The IDI Laser Marker product combines cutting-edge research from a pre-eminent research institution with ISDN's decades-long experience with semiconductor and OSAT customers, and a focused entrepreneurial team at our IDI Dynamics subsidiary to bring compelling innovation into the semiconductor market at a time when the industry needs help scaling manufacturing productivity to meet skyrocketing demand.

IDI Dynamics is part of a broad range of strategic solutions that ISDN builds and deploys in the semiconductor industry today, ranging from critical components to full systems and products like the Laser Market today. Our semiconductor solutions are amongst most exciting and fast-growing businesses at ISDN Holdings today."

About IDI DynamicsIDI Dynamics is a subsidiary of ISDN Holdings Limited (SGX: I07 / 1656.HK) and is headquartered in Singapore, Supporting OSAT manufacturers across Southeast Asia and Globally. Further technical specifications and performance benchmarks for the Strip Marker platform are available upon request.

About ISDN Holdings ISDN is a leading provider of industrial automation solutions throughout Asia, serving more than 10,000 customers through 55 sales offices spanning key Asian growth markets. Founded in 1986, ISDN has a 39-year track record supporting advanced industries including semiconductors, aerospace, medical devices, clean energy, and intelligent manufacturing.

ISDN has been listed on the SGX Main Board since 2005 and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange Main Board since 2017.

For more information, please visit www.isdnholdings.com.

Business enquiries -- request a performance simulation or live demo:

What you'll receive: (1) an indicative throughput and cycle-time assessment for your strip format and mark content; (2) a footprint comparison and layout recommendation for your line; and (3) an integration checklist covering automation interface, handling adaptation, and traceability code requirements.

IDI Dynamics (a Subsidiary of ISDN Holdings)Chris Chan+65 9617 6289chris@idi.com.sg https://idilaser.com/ Singapore

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