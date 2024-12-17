NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 17: The second edition of India's largest and premier Elevator and Escalator Expo - ISEE 2024, recently concluded on a high note at the Bombay Exhibition Centre, Mumbai. Over three dynamic days, the expo showcased cutting-edge advancements in the elevator and escalator industry, reinforcing India's position as a global hub for innovation and sourcing in this sector.

Inaugurated by Dr. Niranjan Hiranandani, an iconic real estate tycoon and industrialist, the event celebrated India's burgeoning infrastructure potential. Dr. Hiranandani lauded the industry's prospects, stating, "With robust growth in infrastructure and real estate, the elevator and escalator industry is poised to grow at a minimum of 25% per annum over the next five years. However, to sustain this growth, industry leaders must prioritize skilling their workforce to meet the rising demand for trained professionals."

A Record-Breaking Showcase of Innovation and Networking

Spanning over 3,00,000 square feet across Halls 1 and 2, ISEE 2024 hosted more than 200 exhibitors, including major Indian companies, global multinationals, OEMs, and component manufacturers. Brands such as KONE, Johnson Lifts, WITTUR, and AV CAM unveiled ground-breaking products, highlighting advancements in safety, energy efficiency, and smart technologies.

ISEE 2024 witnessed domestic as well as international participation from Turkey, Canada, Germany, & Switzerland.

Keynote Insights and Knowledge-Driven Dialogues

TAK Mathews, Principal Consultant at TAK Consulting and the event's organizer, remarked, "ISEE bridges OEMs and component manufacturers while positioning India as a preferred global sourcing hub. This platform enables stakeholders to exchange best practices and showcase innovations that set benchmarks on an international scale."

The expo featured engaging conferences and panel discussions covering topics such as elevator safety, emergency evacuation, urbanization challenges, and solutions for low-cost housing. Thought leaders like Amit Gossain (KONE) & John K. John (Johnson Lifts), enriched the sessions with their insights.

Recognizing Excellence: The ISEE Quiz Grand Finale

Adding a competitive edge, the year-long ISEE Quiz culminated in a grand finale at the expo. Designed to promote awareness of industry standards, the quiz saw Johnson Lifts' team crowned as champions, earning a cash prize of Rs5 lakh.

Strengthened by Collaboration

ISEE 2024 garnered robust support from prominent organizations, including CTBUH India, IEEMA, FSAI, and IAEC. These partnerships emphasized the expo's commitment to enhancing safety, setting global standards, and driving innovation.

Expanding Horizons: ISEE's Global Vision

Looking ahead, ISEEVENTUS announced its international debut with ISEE Africa in Nairobi (26-28 November 2025) and the third edition of ISEE in New Delhi (3-5 December 2026). These ventures reflect the expo's mission to elevate the global elevator and escalator industry.

The International Sourcing Exposition for Elevators & Escalators (ISEE) is a pioneering platform uniting stakeholders across the industry. By fostering innovation, collaboration, and education, ISEE continues to advance India's stature as a leader in elevator and escalator technology.

To know more about the ISEE, visit www.isee-expo.com.

