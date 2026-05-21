Business News | Ishikaa Jain Brings Indian Craftsmanship to Global Spotlight at Cannes Fashion Show

VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 21: Designer Ishikaa Jain made a striking impression at the Cannes Fashion Show this year with a collection that beautifully blended contemporary silhouettes with intricate Indian craftsmanship. Held against the glamorous backdrop of Cannes, the showcase drew appreciation from international guests and fashion insiders alike for its elegant Indian-inspired theme and detailed artisanal work.

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Speaking about the experience, Ishikaa Jain said, "Launching my label at Cannes feels absolutely surreal. We started with a small exhibition in Mumbai, India and now we are here. We never imagined bringing our collection to this massive international stage. Seeing the audience connect with the collection and appreciate Indian craftsmanship was truly emotional and rewarding."

Fashion Producer at Cannes, Zoriana Semeniuk also praised the showcase, calling it "one of the most refreshing and culturally rich presentations this season," adding that Ishikaa's collection brought "a unique blend of heritage and modern luxury to the runway."

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International artist Iulia Vantur, who walked the runway for the designer, shared, "My outfit felt elegant, powerful, and beautifully detailed. I loved how it celebrated Indian artistry with such a modern global appeal."

Adding further star power to the showcase, the team of the film Echoes of Us which was features at the Cannes film festival also walked the ramp, including director Joe Rajan, producer and actor Pooja Batra, and actor Deepak Tijori, making the presentation a notable blend of fashion and cinema on the international stage.

Following the successful Cannes showcase, Ishikaa Jain is now preparing to unveil the collection in India, inspired by Indian heritage and culture with a modern twist. The designer is also set to launch her official website soon, where audiences across the world will be able to explore and experience her latest collections digitally and physically.

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