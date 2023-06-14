ATK

New Delhi [India], June 14: Ishita Gupta, the visionary entrepreneur behind Isivis London and Iygieia London, is thrilled to announce the expansion of her brands, solidifying her position as a leading force in the premium clothing and wellness industries. With remarkable success in her existing ventures, Ishita Gupta is poised to take Isivis London and Iygieia London to new heights.

The global personal hygiene market was valued at USD 508.5 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 720.7 billion by 2030 registering a CAGR of 3.6 per cent from 2021 to 2030. Hygiene is a series of practices performed to preserve health. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), hygiene refers to conditions and practices that help to maintain health and prevent spread of diseases. Personal hygiene refers to maintaining body's cleanliness. Practices that are generally considered under proper hygiene include showering or bathing regularly, washing hands regularly, especially before handling food, washing hair, keeping hair short or removing hair, wearing clean clothing, brushing teeth, and cutting finger nails. Some practices are gender-specific, such as among woman during menstruation.

Isivis London, Ishita Gupta's exclusive clothing line, has captivated fashion enthusiasts with its exquisite designs and commitment to inclusivity. The brand's presence, previously limited to Mayfair's Liberty, will now expand to additional prestigious retail locations both within and outside London. This strategic expansion will provide more customers with access to Isivis London's unique and trend-setting collections, empowering individuals to express their style and confidence.

Iygieia London, Ishita Gupta's Fem Tech wellness brand, has gained significant recognition for its focus on personal hygiene and health. With a range of carefully curated products backed by specialists and doctors, Iygieia London has become a go-to brand for individuals seeking effective and high-quality wellness solutions. As part of the expansion plan, Iygieia London will be available in major pharmaceutical companies not only in London but also in surrounding areas. This increased accessibility ensures that more people can benefit from Iygieia London's exceptional products and maintain optimal personal hygiene.

"I am truly excited to announce the expansion of Isivis London and Iygieia London," said Ishita Gupta, the visionary founder of the brands. "Our mission has always been to offer unique and inclusive fashion choices through Isivis London, and to promote personal hygiene and well-being with Iygieia London. By expanding our presence, we are able to reach a wider audience, fulfilling their fashion and wellness needs while upholding the highest standards of quality and innovation."

The expansion of Isivis London and Iygieia London is a testament to Ishita Gupta's unwavering dedication to providing exceptional products and experiences to her customers. By extending the reach of her brands, she aims to inspire individuals to embrace their individuality, prioritize personal hygiene, and make a bold fashion statement.

Isivis London is a premium clothing brand known for its unique and inclusive designs. With a commitment to breaking boundaries and setting new fashion trends, Isivis London empowers individuals to express their style and confidence. Iygieia London is a Fem Tech wellness brand that focuses on personal hygiene and well-being. With products curated by specialists and backed by doctors, Iygieia London offers high-quality solutions for maintaining optimal personal hygiene.

