Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 15 (ANI/PNN): Sagi Itcher, Head of Economic and Trade Mission, General Consulate of Israel, Mumbai, has lauded the effort of WPU RISE of Maharashtra Institute of Technology (MIT) Pune in expanding cybersecurity education in India by partnering with ThriveDX of Israel which is known globally to offer quality cybersecurity education based on Israeli military methodologies.

Israel and India have completed 30 years of partnership, and on occasion, a two-member delegation led by Gaurav Bhatia, Chief Business Officer, RISE WPU, met the Israeli Consulate in Mumbai. The interaction included key discussions around the India-Israel relationship, education and cybersecurity partnership and exploring synergies in other domains like Agritech, AI, Machine Learning and Robotics.

In August 2021, MIT's RISE partnered with ThriveDX Impact to offer their Cybersecurity Bootcamp, which imparts job oriented cyber skills to students and working professionals with the aim of upskilling and reskilling the workforce.

Commenting on the development, Sagi Itcher said, "More than one million IT and cybersecurity jobs are required in the Indian market. In practice, many workers do not get the professional training that employers seek. How do you bridge the gap? Targeted training. Or rather skills-based training with world-class Israeli companies.

Happy to learn about the successful collaboration between Israel's ThriveDX SaaS and RISE (MIT World Peace University's online arm) working together to close the gap in Cyber Security training. The Israel Economic & Trade Mission to Mumbai is working to connect Israeli knowledge and training to quality manpower in India and provide the need for cyber security."

Thanking the Israeli Consulate, Gaurav Bhatia, Chief Business Officer, RISE WPU, said, "We are excited to bring Israel's technical know-how to India through online learning. We believe that there are many areas for collaboration such as Cybersecurity, Deep Technology, Agritech and Entrepreneurship. We at RISE look forward to closely working with the Israeli Trade Council on these initiatives.

We already work closely with our partner ThriveDX, a Global cyber education leader from Israel, to bring their programs to India and ensure we can create more opportunities for Indian talent to work in the growing domain of Cyber Security. We look forward to building more ties with the Israeli community and promoting economic growth in both countries."

There is a global shortage of skilled cyber workforce, and as per a study by World Economic Forum, 59 per cent of the respondents find it challenging to respond to a cybersecurity incident due to the shortage of skills within their team. The situation is all the more challenging in nations like India, where digital literacy is low, and people are tricked via methods like social engineering.

ThriveDX SaaS, formerly known as Cybint Solutions, is the software as a service arm of ThriveDX, the global education company committed to transforming lives through digital skills training and solutions. ThriveDX SaaS partners with universities to offer diverse learning solutions, including technical Bootcamps, custom and intro courses, and practical lab exercises. Our team comprises military-trained cyber experts, industry veterans, and educators united under the vision of creating a safer digital world through education, training, and collaboration.

