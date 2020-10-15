Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 15 (ANI/NewsVoir): India's first ever peptide molecule for the treatment of Vitiligo was developed way back in 2004 and the second peptide New Chemical Entity (NCE) which is first ever peptide-based drug in the world to treat burn wounds and microbial infections.

Issar Pharma Pvt Ltd was established in 1995 by Ramakrishna Reddy Isanaka with prime focus of research and development of New Chemical Entities (NCE) for various unmet medical needs.

The company has several patented molecules and many more life changing drugs are in the making. Peptides are proving to be effective for a multitude of diseases which includes type-2 diabetes, irritable bowel syndrome, acromegaly and cancers like breast cancer, prostate cancer, etc.

Notable Achievements of Issar Pharma

Melgain: Melgain was the first medicine invented by Issar Pharma to cure the disease of Vitiligo. Vitiligo is a condition in which the skin loses its pigment cells (melanocytes). This can result in white patches in different areas of the body, including the skin, hair and mucous membranes.

Witnessing the success and potential of Melgain, renowned pharma giant Zydus came forward to market the same under its brand name.

Xylentra: Xylentra is a highly effective medicine for second-degree burn wounds which has been patented in USA and India. Xylentra is the brand name for an ointment containing dAMP peptide which can cure the second degree burns without leaving a scar.

Cancer: Issar Pharma is working on an effective medicine to cure some of the life threatening cancers related to Prostrate, Head & Neck, Colon, Oral (solid tumors) etc. The medicine has completed Phase 1 human clinical trials successfully.

deSKAR: deSKAR brand name has been registered as topical ointment. This is patented and has the approval of regulators to manufacture and market the product.

This peptide-based ointment is a proven medicine to heal all wounds without leaving scar. It can be applied to wounds related to burns, cuts, surgical scars, diabetic etc.

Microhalt: Microhalt is a registered brand name in the form of an ointment. Microhalt is the first antimicrobial peptide which is proven in accelerated wound healing.

Psoriasis: Psoriasis is a skin disease which causes red, itchy scaly patches, most commonly on the knees, elbows, trunk and scalp. Psoriasis is a common, long-term (chronic) disease with no cure. Issar Pharma is working towards finding a cure for this skin disease.

Apart from the above, Issar Pharma is developing many more molecules with both Indian & International patents along with filings with US FDA.

Ramakrishna Reddy Isanaka completed his MS in USA in 1973. He was the Co-founder of Shantha Biotechnics in 1993 at a time when Bio-technology was new to India. He solely established Issar Pharma in 1995 with the only aim to work in the area of peptide-based drugs when Peptide Technology was starting to find its feet in Indian Pharma Industry. He has over 25 years of experience in the development of indigenous molecules and has many patents to his credit.

