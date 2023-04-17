New Delhi [India], April 17 (ANI/GPRC): Sirca, the leader in premium wood coatings and wall texture, has introduced D' Aqua PU, a new augment PU polish. With its eco-friendly, low VOC, and solvent-free formula, this water-based coating is a game changer in the Indian paint business. It is highly recommended for kids/infant furniture, or households with pregnant women and the elderly, but it also dries rapidly, making it an excellent choice for individuals who appreciate quality as well as convenience.

D' Aqua PU is ideal for individuals looking to make their houses more luxurious and premium. It is perfect for furniture such as doors, veneers, and solid wood due to its natural wood grain look and great wetting capabilities. The capacity of D' Aqua PU to protect surfaces from the detrimental effects of UV radiation distinguishes it from other polishes, making it a great choice for consumers who acknowledge style and sustainability.

The Joint Managing Director, Apoorv Agarwal, expressed his thoughts saying, "At Sirca, we strive for excellence in all we do. Our experienced staff works relentlessly to develop research and knowledge-based offerings that fulfil the market's different demands. We are delighted to offer D' Aqua PU, a product that not only delivers quality but also preserves the environment. We have no doubt that our patrons will like this new addition to our premium wood coatings line. We are thrilled to bring this revolutionary new product to the market, and we look forward to continuing to provide our customers with the highest quality products available. With our robust dealer and distribution network spread across India, we are confident that D' Aqua PU will quickly become a household name."

With its eco-friendly properties and premium finish, D'Aqua PU is a game-changer that raises the bar for quality and viability. At Sirca, it is believed that a home is not just a place to live but a reflection of your identity and personality. As a brand that prides itself on delivering Italian grandeur and craftsmanship, Sirca is excited to offer this revolutionary product to the Indian markets. Sirca's revolutionary product, D'Aqua PU is all set to exceed the expectations and transform the way paints and polishes are perceived in general. Sirca Paints is inspiring living with luxury along with utmost care for a sustainable future.

Sirca India has successfully created a niche and is upgrading the living standards of its customers by building upmarket decor inspirations. The choice of leading architects, Sirca India is synonymous with a premium lifestyle as it curates, "Your Italian Autograph". The brand is empowering people to build an identity through iconic interiors offered by their premium range of truly Italian wood coatings, wall textures, glass and metal coatings, etc. From creating a market to sustaining the position of a market leader Sirca India has witnessed tremendous growth over the years through its robust dealers and distributors network spread pan India.

