Ithra's Hijrah: In the Footsteps of the Prophet exhibit revisits the birth of Islam from a modern perspective

Dhahran [Saudi Arabia], August 2 (ANI/PRNewswire): The King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture (Ithra) is excited to launch Hijrah: In the Footsteps of the Prophet, a research-based artistic retelling of Prophet Mohammad's journey from Makkah to Madinah.

Filling gaps in knowledge on the journey that marked the beginning of the Muslim calendar, the exhibition brings together contemporary and Islamic art and combines it with artefacts, film, performance and more for a first-of-its-kind, immersive and multidisciplinary experience.

Hijrah: In the Footsteps of the Prophet is open at Ithra's iconic building for nine months before traveling around the Kingdom, the region and the world.

Curated by Ithra in collaboration with some of the world's leading authorities on the Hijrah of the Prophet, the exhibition traces the physical route of Prophet Mohammad's journey to explore its historical significance and bring the human story of the Hijrah to the fore.

It is presented in collaboration with partners from key regional and international organizations who have lent pieces, many of which have never been publicly displayed before, to augment key commissioned items for the exhibit.

The partners include National Museum of Saudi Arabia, the House of Islamic Arts, the King Abdulaziz Complex for Endowment Libraries and Turquoise Mountain, a Prince of Wales charity supporting arts and heritage. Hijrah: In the Footsteps of the Prophet is Ithra's first traveling exhibition, set to be exhibited across Saudi Arabia then globally during its five-year run, sharing new perspectives and findings on the story of the Prophet's journey from Makkah to Madinah.

"As one of the most detailed studies ever of the history and topography of the Hijrah, this exhibition exemplifies Ithra's wider mission to tell the world's defining stories through art, heritage, culture and research," said Abdullah Al Rashid, Director of Ithra. "The exhibit looks at the history and the legacy of the event from different perspectives, including science, physical geography, material culture, theology, art and cultural memory. This exhibition represents significant advances in academic research around the history of Islam while its focus on the human story surrounding the journey and our shared human values will also promote greater understanding, empathy and tolerance."

For more information on Ithra and its programs, visit www.ithra.com.

