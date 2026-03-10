VMPL

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 10: iTokri, the artisan-direct e-commerce platform that has worked with over 10,000 artisans across 500+ craft clusters since 2012, has opened its 2026 summer fabric collection - what the company says is the largest curated selection of handmade summer running fabrics available online in India. The collection spans Mulmul, Kota Doria, Chanderi cotton, organic Kala Cotton, Ajrakh, Kalamkari, Bagh block print, Mangalagiri handloom, Sambalpuri Ikat, and Bandhani, sourced directly from weaver communities across nine states.

Also Read | Rare 'Doomsday Fish' Wash Ashore in Mexico as Middle East Tensions Fuel Online Speculation (Watch Video).

The platform's summer range is built around a functional claim: that Indian handloom fabrics are engineered for Indian summers in ways imported fabrics are not. Kota Doria, woven in Kaithoon near Kota, Rajasthan, uses an open-weave technique that allows continuous air circulation even in 42°C heat. Mulmul cotton, at 60-80 GSM, is among the lightest woven fabrics available, with a drape and breathability that thicker imported linens cannot match. Organic Kala Cotton from Kutch, Gujarat, is rain-fed, grown without pesticides, and processed without chemical finishing - a production model with a significantly lower environmental footprint than synthetic or chemically treated alternatives.

"We know our Mulmul. Pick up a 70 GSM mul-mul cotton and hold it against a 150 GSM imported linen - in April heat, the difference is obvious within minutes. The mul breathes, it doesn't cling, and it actually gets softer with every wash. These are not heritage textiles waiting to be rediscovered. These are working fabrics, refined over generations for exactly the conditions we live in. Our job is to make them easy to find and trust online," says Nitin Pamnani, founder of iTokri.

Also Read | Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Rebound as US Indicates Iran War Nearing End; Crude Oil Prices Fall.

Unlike mass-retail summer collections, iTokri's fabrics are produced in small batches by artisan families, with most items not restocked once a batch sells out. The platform adds over 500 new products daily, reflecting the production rhythms of its artisan partners rather than seasonal fashion cycles. All artisans are paid in advance, and the supply chain operates without middlemen - a model the company has maintained since its founding in 2012.

The 2026 summer collection includes hand block-printed cottons from Bagru and Sanganeri clusters in Rajasthan, Kalamkari textiles from Srikalahasti in Andhra Pradesh, Pochampally Ikat from Telangana, Chikankari-embroidered fabrics from Lucknow, and Maheshwari weaves from Madhya Pradesh. Fabrics are available as running fabric by the metre, dress material sets, kurtas, dupattas, and sarees. The platform ships across India and to the US, UK, UAE, Australia, Singapore, Canada, and Germany.

The launch comes during a period of growing consumer interest in Indian handloom. The summer clothing market is seeing projected 15% growth, with Mulmul emerging as the fabric of choice among urban millennials for its lightweight feel and social media-friendly drape. iTokri says it holds the deepest catalogue of handmade running fabrics available from any single online source in India, with over 100,000 product listings across its platform.

About iTokri

iTokri is an artisan-direct e-commerce platform founded in 2012 in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, by Nitin and Jia Pamnani. The platform works with 10,000+ artisans across 500+ craft clusters in India, bringing authentic handmade and handloom textiles, handicrafts, and home products to customers in India and worldwide. 95% of iTokri's team are women from economically disadvantaged backgrounds. The company adds 500+ new products daily and maintains a no-discount pricing policy, paying all artisans fair prices in advance. Website: itokri.com | Instagram: @itokri (252K followers)

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)