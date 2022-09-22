New Delhi [India], September 22 (ANI/ATK): Indian weddings' grandeur and high-octane aura are something that the entire world is in awe of. But when were these weddings outstanding without the dexterity of creative professionals? And to honour them, the prominent brand WeddingSutra conducted the WeddingSutra Influencer Awards 2022. What delighted us the most was that Vishaal Rasquinha bagged the Best Wedding Emcee in the country at this prestigious award show yet again!

Yes, you read it right! During the award show hosted at The Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai on September 21st, 2022, Vishaal Rasquinha won Platinum for the category of 'Best Male Emcee/Master of Ceremony for Weddings.' Moreover, this isn't the first time that he is bringing this title home, as he is winning this award for three consecutive years now!

Also Read | Delhi Police Arrests 2 Members of International Drug Cartel From Bihar, Seize 20 kg Contraband.

Sharing his heart after winning this award, Vishaal Rasquinha said, "It's really surreal and amazing to win this award three times in a row. It's been 8 years since I decided that this is what I wanted to do. The road to this point has not been easy, but today I can safely say that it was the right decision. I want to dedicate this to every single Wedding Planner and couple that believes in the vision because at the end of it all, we're all here to create a memory."

Being one of the country's ushering emcees, this ebullient man has carried his charisma and proficiency to hundreds of national and global weddings, including Bollywood's Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif Wedding. Vishaal Rasquinha was recently spotted alleviating the extravagance of Dubai weddings.

Also Read | Babli Bouncer Movie: Review, Cast, Plot, Trailer, Streaming Date - All You Need to Know About Tamannaah Bhatia - Madhur Bhandarkar's Film.

From hosting low-key minimalistic to celebrity and big-fat Indian weddings, he has raised the bar in all varieties. Vishaal Rasquinha's work ethos, including witty banter, terrific communication skills, and on-stage vitality, speaks volumes about his passion. Vishaal leaves a mark on every event he does, making it memorable enough to cherish for a lifetime.

Besides weddings, this extensively cherished emcee's work profile also categorises events varying from brand events to college fests, sports events, concerts, and much more. Vishaal has also shared the stage with celebs like Neha Kakkar, Ranveer Singh, Sunny Leone, Shahid Kapoor, etc. His name was also jotted in the Nation Wide Awards Under 30 Emerging Industry Expert in the category of 'Emcee & Luxury Weddings.' We hope that Vishaal Rasquinha keeps hypnotising the masses with his compelling persona and excellent stage skills.

This story has been provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/ATK)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)