Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 15 (ANI/NewsVoir): The exciting annual tradition continues as Funskool India Ltd., India's leading toy manufacturer, returns to launch a wide assortment of eagerly awaited engaging and exciting toys, games, and puzzles to help fill children's summer holidays with non-stop fun.

The 40 new launches are from a plethora of diverse categories, which will not only encourage development of multiple skills - cognitive, physical, social and emotional but will also provide an ideal opportunity for parents to engage fully with their children during these challenging times.

Introducing a new meaning of fun, and being true to kids-always, Funskool has launched an exciting range of outdoor traditional games like Kho Kho and Kabaddi which can now be played as an indoor board game within the safe confines of your home. Lagori, Gilli Danda, Spinning Top and Golli are some of the other exciting outdoor games that have also been launched under the traditional game series.

All set to raise the bar, Deluxe Chess and Deluxe Chinese Checkers, all made of high-quality wood, with unique designs and enduring durability are just some of the great new generic games that are being introduced this summer.

Just because school is out doesn't mean the learning has to stop. Parents can keep their kids engaged and learning with the new range of educational Flashcards comprising of Alphabet, Numbers and Fruits, thereby ensuring a solid learning foundation for pre-schoolers or if your child is a bit older, let their imagination run wild as they discover playing with Science Kits that are STEM-based, that enable children to understand theoretical concepts more easily through practical applications.

Riding around or playing "Doctor" in the summer is a favourite childhood memory for many. Children can ride and play into summer in style with unique role play toys such as The Doctor Dough Kit which aims to help them understand the responsibilities of a doctor and the Complete Kitchen Set which aims to encourage them to imagine themselves as a Master Chef.

Last but not least, historical tales based on the popular Panchatantra fables and legendary national heroes are converted into intriguing puzzles for children of age 4 and above through the Traditional Indian Story Series and Historic Character Series, attempting to enhance a child's cultural connect along with creating affinity towards moral values like honesty, punctuality, kindness etc.

Commenting on the new product launch for summer 2021, R. Jeswant, CEO, Funskool India said, "Perhaps more than any other season, parents are looking to engage and entertain their children during the summer while they're out of school. Our goal is to inspire, engage and entertain every child by making them find that perfect new toy as easy and convenient as possible, whether they're looking for a STEM toy that keeps them learning or playing a board game with family or friends or even with just a DIY creative toy for those extra hot days."

Go ahead and pick up a Funskool toy, game, or puzzle to keep your child engaged, entertained and educate them throughout the summer vacation!

Funskool is India's leading toy manufacturing company promoted by the MRF Group. Funskool started its commercial operations in the year 1987 and has state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities at Goa and Ranipet. Funskool has been pioneering the concept of quality and safe toys in India and raised the standards of toys in the Indian Market. The company's mission is to influence the parents to spend on toys that enable every Indian child to grow with quality toys that contributes to their mental development. With the largest range of toys offered by any Indian company, Funskool, has an assortment to meet the needs of every parent and child.

