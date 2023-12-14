VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 14: iTV Network, a pioneering force in the media industry, has once again taken center stage with the commencement of the highly anticipated 2023 edition of 'India News Manch.' This grand conclave has successfully assembled India's foremost political leaders, providing a unique platform for robust discussions on the nation's most pressing issues.

The inaugural day of India News Manch commenced with the insightful commentary of AAP MP Raghav Chadha, addressing the recent commotion surrounding the passage of the CEC bill during the Rajya Sabha winter Parliament session. Raghav articulated his concerns, stating, "The CEC bill tends to give power to the center to elect the chief commissioner of the Election Commission, which is dangerous for the democracy of India."

In a virtual participation, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar shared his perspectives on the remarkable success story of Telangana. He instilled hope for the Congress Party's resurgence in the southern region, underscoring the collaborative efforts of national leaders, including Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi.

Gen VK Singh, Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways, took the stage to recount the gripping narrative of the Uttarkashi rescue operation. Singh highlighted the team's determination in addressing challenges during the operation and emphasized the perseverance to free the trapped workers in the Silkyara Tunnel.

Singh further elaborated on the unforeseen obstacles encountered, such as the lattice grinder getting stuck in the auger machine, making the rescue operation time-consuming. He underscored the importance of consistent efforts and risk management, noting that despite being busy, Prime Minister Modi continuously sought updates.

Anurag Thakur, Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting and Youth Affairs and Sports, responded to queries regarding the revelations made in the book 'Pranab, My Father,' stating, "Pranab Mukherjee could have been a very good PM, but Congress never gave him a chance."

In a later session, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju addressed the audience on the topic of Article 370, expressing that the abrogation of Article 370 was a long-cherished dream that became possible after PM Modi came into power.

India News Manch is slated to continue its riveting sessions from December 13 to December 15, 2023, at the NDMC Convention Centre, Sansad Marg, New Delhi. This political conclave serves as an indispensable platform for direct and detailed one-on-one conversations among the who's who of India's political landscape, setting the stage for the forthcoming 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.

