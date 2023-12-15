VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 15: India News Manch 2023 Day 2: Smriti Irani, Akhilesh Yadav, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Dr Jitender Singh Among Top Speakers

ITV Network is back with the 2023 edition of India News Manch,the conclave witnessed the presence of India's biggest political leaders and voices on one stage.

Day 2 of the India News Manch kicked off with Akhilesh Yadav, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Smriti Irani, Prahlad Joshi, Anil Antony, Chirag Paswan, Jitendra Singh, and many renowned faces from the world of literature and entertainment participating. The Uttarkashi Rescuers Team was also invited for an interview. Later, the 7 heroes of Uttarkashi Rescuers were felicitated for the first time live on the Indian News Manch Conclave by Union Minister Devusinh Chauhan.

Akhilesh Questions BJP on Ladli Behen Yojna's Influence

Akhilesh Yadav posed a poignant question to the BJP, questioning the role of the 'Ladli Behen Yojna' in their success in MP. He emphasized this query by pointing out, "If Ladli Behen Yojna was the main reason for BJP's success in MP, then why is CM not selected accordingly?" This comment puts a spotlight on the party's Ladli Behen Yojna, a scheme aimed at empowering women, and challenges its influence on the political landscape. In asserting his party's commitment to women empowerment, Yadav declared, "Samajwadis are in favor of women empowerment."

Double engine government brought change -Jyotiraditya Scindia

Jyotiraditya Scindia regarding the BJP's success in Madhya Pradesh, Scindia said, ''All credit goes to PM Modi's Double Engine government, which brought about change. The decisions that are taken in the party are on the conscience of the party.'' Regarding the new CM Mohan Yadav in MP, he expressed confidence that Yadav would take MP much further.

Smriti Irani on Ram Mandir and invitation politics

"The person (Rahul Gandhi) who denied the existence of Ram is today asking for an invitation of the Ram Temple"

It was not easy to defeat Gehlot- Pralhad Joshi

"Pralhad Joshi speaks on BJP's victory in Rajasthan: 'It was not easy to defeat Gehlot, but this victory became possible due to PM Modi's strategy,' and said, 'Modi hai Toh Mumkin hai.'"

Corruption will remain as long as the Congress party is alive - Jitendra Singh

"The bundle of crores found at the house of a Congress MP in Karnataka says that corruption will continue as long as the Congress party is alive "

India News Manch is scheduled from December 13 to December 15, 2023, at the NDMC Convention Centre, Sansad Marg, New Delhi. The conclave will host direct and detailed one-on-one conversations discussing the burning issues of the day with the who's who of India's politics, serving as a build-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.

