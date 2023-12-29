VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 29: Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival has announced that Izzhaar, the esteemed artisans behind bespoke invitations, will continue their valued partnership as the official 'Invitation Partner' for Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2024.

The annual award ceremony will pay tribute to the Entertainment and Film Industry in India and will take place on 20th February, 2024 in Mumbai, Maharashtra, in the presence of celebrities, media personnel, government delegates, and renowned personalities from the industry.

Izzhaar is a young and unconventional organization that prides itself in creating and curating customisable curios that bring joy to the receiver as well as the giver. Izzhaar's strong reputation for creating sustainable and environmentally friendly, idea-led customized gifting products, their creations not only enhance the aesthetic of your space but also become memorable additions to your life. It is the ultimate one-stop fix for finding the perfect gift to give to loved ones.

Ruchita Bansal, the Founder and Creative Director of Izzhaar, expresses on consecutive association, "It is truly an honour for Izzhaar to be the official 'Invitation Partner' for the esteemed Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival 2024. We are thrilled to design the exquisite invites for DPIFF Awards, aiming to celebrate excellence in cinema with the theme of 'from Classics to Cutting-Edge: Indian Cinema's enduring journey through time'. We will be working together to celebrate this event with the same passion and emotion that this award stands for, dedicated to improving the experience for everyone involved. It is a sustained and structured connection to promote an associative future"

Izzhaar seamlessly blends heritage with innovation, taking inspiration from traditional concepts while incorporating modern trends. The brand's commitment to sustainability aligns with DPIFF's vision, and the mystical unicorn, symbolizing legendary elegance, resonates with the festival's rich history.

Anil Mishra, Founder & Managing Director of DPIFF, shares his thoughts on the association, stating, "We are delighted to continue our association with Izzhaar for the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2024. Their commitment to creativity and elegance aligns perfectly with our mission to celebrate and recognize the outstanding contributions of the film industry. Together, we aim to create a memorable and impactful event that resonates with the spirit of cinema."

Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2024 will embark on an exhilarating cinematic journey. This occasion is set to delve into the vast spectrum of Indian cinema, from timeless classics to cutting-edge works, showcasing the enduring evolution of this remarkable art form. The ceremony provides a distinguished platform dedicated to celebrating the diverse tapestry of India. It is a night of opulence and celebration, bringing together cultural brilliance from every corner of the nation and paying tribute to the exceptional talent that graces this land. The awards night serve as a respectful homage to the rich heritage of Indian cinema, a fitting tribute to the legacy of the great Dadasaheb Phalke Ji.

DPIFF endeavours to recognize and celebrate individuals in the film industry who have exhibited an unwavering dedication and exceptional potential through their tireless endeavours. The objective is to cultivate and support the worlds of both cinema and television by promoting education and fostering cross-cultural understanding. DPIFF firmly upholds the belief that the art of filmmaking, encompassing TV series as well, stands as a potent instrument capable of bringing together diverse cultures and illuminating the common human experience.

For more information on Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2024, you may visit:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dpiff_official/reels/

Website: https://dpiff.in

