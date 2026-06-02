VMPL

Ranchi (Jharkhand) / Patna (Bihar) [India], June 2: The J.M. Institute of Speech & Hearing (JMISH), one of India's foremost rehabilitation institutions with over 45 years of national service, has inaugurated its newest facility - the J.M. Autism & Neuro Rehab Centre - in Ranchi, Jharkhand. The centre, a unit of JMISH and R.D.J.M. Medical College & Hospital, Muzaffarpur, is the first of its kind in Jharkhand, offering world-class, multidisciplinary services for children and adults with Autism Spectrum Disorder, neurological conditions, and developmental disabilities.

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Founded in 1982 in Patna by Dr Manoj Kumar, Founder and President of J.M. Institute of Speech & Hearing, and registered under the Indian Societies Registration Act, JMISH operates centres across Patna, Muzaffarpur, Ranchi, and Deoghar. Its Muzaffarpur campus houses a 950-bed charitable hospital and runs degree and postgraduate programmes such as MBBS, PG in clinical and non clinical subjects, Audiology, Speech Pathology, Physiotherapy, and Occupational Therapy - affiliated with the Rehabilitation Council of India (RCI) and the National Medical Commission. The institution received the National Award from the President of India as India's 'Best Institution' for work in disability welfare in 2004.

The Ranchi centre will deliver Speech & Communication Therapy, Occupational Therapy, Behaviour & Social Skills Training, Early Intervention & Parent Guidance, Sensory Integration Therapy, ABA Therapy, Clinical Psychology, and a full Hearing Aid Fitting & Dispensing facility - supported by a team of Audiologists, Speech-Language Pathologists, Rehabilitation Psychologists, Special Educators, Physiotherapists, occupation therapist, special educators & social worker . Guests at the inauguration hailed the centre as a long-overdue resource for families across Jharkhand and neighbouring regions.

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Sumanyu Bhardwaj: Institution Builder, Policy Voice, Public Servant

At the centre of this expansion is Sumanyu Bhardwaj, Founding Partner GP Law Chambers, Director of J.M. Institute of Speech & Hearing (JMISH) and R.D.J.M. Medical College & Hospital, Muzaffarpur, who has steered the institution's growth for over two decades. A registered Speech Pathologist and Audiologist under the RCI, Bhardwaj has built JMISH into a multi-campus composite rehabilitation ecosystem - most notably driving R.D.J.M. Medical College & Hospital into a fully functioning medical college and 950-bed charitable hospital serving thousands of patients annually across Bihar. The medical college - one of the few in the region dedicated to rehabilitation sciences - stands as a testament to his institutional leadership.

"Every mind is unique, and every child is special. This centre is our commitment to Jharkhand - that no family should have to travel hundreds of kilometres to access world-class autism and neuro-rehabilitation care." - Sumanyu Bhardwaj, Director, JMISH & RDJM Medical College

Beyond his institutional role, Bhardwaj is an active voice in Bihar's socio-political landscape - active BJP worker who has served on national government committees including the ADIP Scheme Revision Committee and the New Legislative Committee for Persons with Disabilities under the Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment, and the State Coordination Committee under Bihar's Department of Social Welfare. His blend of on-ground institutional credibility and policy engagement has made him a prominent name in Bihar's public discourse, with observers noting his growing stature as a potential legislative representative for constituencies in Muzaffarpur, Patna, Samastipur and Begusarai.

The inauguration was attended by senior rehabilitation professionals, physicians, community leaders, and prominent citizens of Ranchi. Dignitaries including Founder Dr Manoj Kumar, Director Dr Manisha Kumari, CEO Shiva Shambhavi, Sujata Singh, Dr. Anil Kumar Sinha, Dr. Kumar Ajay Singh, Surya Vijay Pradhan, Aditya Vijay Pradhan, and others graced the occasion. The vote of thanks was delivered by the institution's Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Pranjal Priya.

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