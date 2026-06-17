Business News | 'Jagar Stri Shakticha, Samman Aaicha' Pays Moving Tribute to Late Smt. Naval Indraman Singh on Her 78th Birth Anniversary

VMPL

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 17: Acharya Atre Rangmandir in Pune came alive as Priyadarshani Group of Schools, one of Maharashtra's leading educational institutions, dedicated to delivering quality, affordable, and holistic education hosted 'Jagar Stri Shakticha, Samman Aaicha', an event commemorating what would have been the 78th birthday of Late Shrimati Naval Indraman Singh. The morning was equal parts tribute and celebration: a gathering of community to honour one woman's remarkable life and, through it, to recognise every mother and woman who has shaped a family, a home, and a generation through quiet strength, unconditional love, and extraordinary grace.

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Held as part of the 78th Birth Anniversary celebrations of Late Mrs. Naval Indraman Singh, the event brought together students, parents, educators, community members and distinguished guests at Acharya Atre Rangmandir, Pimpri, Pune. The event was graced by Ms Taruna Indraman Singh, Founder, Priyadarshani Group of Schools, Managing Trustees of Priyadarshani Group of Schools, including Dr. Rajendra Singh, Dr. Jitendra Singh, Mr. Mahendra Singh, Mr. Narendra Singh and Ms. Sarita Singh, along with educators, community leaders, parents and students.

The programme featured renowned Marathi actors and performers Kushal Badrike and Shreya Bugade, who have earned widespread popularity through the acclaimed comedy show 'Chala Hawa Yeu Dya'. Their presence added a celebratory and engaging dimension to the occasion, drawing enthusiastic responses from the audience. Reflecting the theme 'Jagar Stri Shakticha, Samman Aaicha' (Celebrate Women's Empowerment, Honour Mothers), the event paid tribute to the invaluable contributions of women and mothers who shape families and communities through love, resilience and selfless dedication.

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The programme also showcased videos highlighting the growth and vision of Priyadarshani Group of Schools, including Bramhapriya World School in New Kalyani Nagar, which was launched last year, and Priyadarshani Learning Womb in Charoli, which commenced operations this year. The presentations offered attendees a glimpse into the institution's ongoing efforts to expand access to quality education and holistic learning experiences for young learners.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Vilas Madigeri, Former Corporator, PCMC, paid tribute to the life and values of Late Smt. Naval Indraman Singh and emphasised the importance of recognising and honouring the contributions of women and mothers who play a pivotal role in shaping families, communities and society.

Dr. Rajendra Indraman Singh, Educationist & Managing Trustee, Priyadarshani Group of Schools, "What we witnessed today was something rare: a room full of people honouring not power, not position, but pure human warmth. That is the truest measure of a life well lived, and by that measure, Late Smt. Naval Indraman Singh lived extraordinarily well."

Throughout the event, speakers reached into their memories of Late Smt. Naval Indraman Singh to paint a portrait of a woman defined by genuine human connection. They recalled how she could sit with a five-year-old child and enter that world completely, and spend the same afternoon in warm, sincere conversation with an eighty-year-old elder. Age was never a barrier for her because she recognised what each person was truly seeking: to feel seen, to be heard, and to know that they mattered. She gave that without hesitation to everyone she met.

Stories from the tribute brought back her love of feeding people and her habit of turning every meal into an act of welcome. Her choice to travel by autorickshaw, despite having a car and driver at her disposal, was recalled as a quietly telling detail. It was not a sacrifice. It was a statement of values, offered without words and without effort, because for her, remaining grounded and connected to ordinary life was as natural as breathing.

The gathering of more than 600 attendees, including parents, students, teachers and community members, responded with sustained applause and the atmosphere throughout carried something that formal events rarely achieve: a sense of genuine feeling, of a community honouring not an institution or an office, but a person who had made their lives better simply by being in them.

'Jagar Stri Shakticha, Samman Aaicha' closed with a feeling of collective gratitude for a life that had touched so many and a renewed appreciation for the women and mothers who, like Late Smt. Naval Indraman Singh, give quietly and completely, and ask for nothing in return.

About Priyadarshani Group of Schools

Established over four decades ago, Priyadarshani Group of Schools is one of Maharashtra's leading educational institutions, dedicated to delivering quality, affordable, and holistic education. With 11+ campuses across Pune and PCMC, over 17,000 students, 600+ teaching and non-teaching staff, and a strong alumni network of 13,000+, the group is committed to nurturing academic excellence, innovation, creativity, and responsible global citizenship. Guided by a vision to empower every learner to reach their full potential, Priyadarshani Group of Schools combines strong academic foundations with values-based education and holistic development programmes, preparing students to thrive in an evolving world.

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