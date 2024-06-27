PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 27: Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals announced the acquisition of the India and Bhutan businesses of Yash Pharma. The transaction, facilitated by boutique investment banking firm Growthally Advisors, is expected to not only expand the therapeutic reach of Jagsonpal but will also have a strong bearing on improving its market ranking.

This acquisition is all the more significant as two companies with complementary strengths are merging. Jagsonpal has already built a 60-year legacy with its strong presence in gynaecology and orthopaedics. This now gets further enhanced as Yash Pharma's well-established portfolio of 33 dermatology and paediatrics brands becomes part of their offerings. Not only does this strategic move diversify Jagsonpal's product offerings, but it also allows them to establish their presence in a new market segment worth Rs 20,000 crore (Source: IQVIA), with significant growth opportunities available.

As stated in Investor presentation of Jagsonpal, "This acquisition is the perfect recipe for Jagsonpal. Yash Pharma's strengths in dermatology and paediatrics can now be leveraged to align with our long-term growth objectives. Now, with our portfolio getting extended with this access to new customer segments, the company is poised to significantly strengthen our market position."

Growthally Advisors: Navigating this Strategic Growth Course

Growthally Advisors Pvt. Ltd., as a Boutique Investment Banking firm with strong understanding and expertise on Indian Pharmaceutical and Healthcare markets, helped navigate this seemingly complex transaction using their inherent expertise in executing mergers and acquisitions. A common alignment of their vision of delivering sustainable and profitable long-term growth was in perfect alignment with Jagsonpal's needs.

Bhupinder Garg, Managing Director of Growthally Advisors, states, "We are proud to have been facilitators of this mutually rewarding partnership. We have always been helping emerging corporates in an Indian Pharmaceuticals and healthcare industry in unlocking their long-term objectives through innovative solutions that optimise their growth trajectory. We believe that this transaction is a perfect example of how strategic acquisitions can ensure benefits for all stakeholders."

Ravi Jaisalmeria, Director of Growthally Advisors further added," GrowthAlly has not limited its expertise to M&A advisory. They offer a comprehensive suite of services that includes private equity, debt syndication, startup fundraise, corporate leasing and CFO services. With a holistic approach of empowering businesses throughout their growth journey, clients receive both the strategic guidance and financial advisory necessary for capitalising on emerging opportunities for achieving their long-term goals.

Shekhar Bhuwania, Director of GrowthAlly Advisors further stated,"The Indian pharmaceutical sector, in particular, will be growing at a significant rate. Strategically planned collaborations and acquisitions will prove to be major driving forces towards unlocking the huge potential this industry has. This makes us always remain committed towards partnering with businesses that need help navigating through this exciting journey in their ultimate quest of sustainable growth."

Mergers and acquisitions: Their role in fuelling India's growth story

With strategic partnerships and mergers now increasingly common within India's huge pharmaceutical industry, it also calls for utmost caution for the entire process. As pharma companies gear up to chart their courses in an increasingly competitive market, Boutique Investment banking firm like Growthally Advisors have an important role to play. This comes through their expertise in identifying and executing transactions that drive long-term value creation.

Mergers and Acquisitions: Fuelling Growth in India's Pharmaceutical Sector

Mergers and Acquisitions have become commonplace in India's rapidly expanding pharmaceutical sector that is expected to cross USD 130 billion by 2030. In just Q1 2024, 24 M&A deals worth a total value of USD 456.3 million have already been finalized (Source: GlobalData's Deals Database). This further highlights the common quest of Indian pharma companies to diversify portfolios, enter new markets, and access innovative technologies.

The benefits are multiple: combining R&D capabilities can expedite drug development while also providing access to new technologies. Other highlighted benefits include boosted market share, improved financial performance, while also generating synergies through streamlined operations.

However, M&A in pharma comes with challenges. Integrating diverse company cultures and systems can be disruptive. Regulatory hurdles, including antitrust laws, can either delay or derail the entire process. Additionally, pipeline risks and potential damage to reputation can pose significant obstacles.

