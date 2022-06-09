New Delhi [India], June 9 (ANI/GPRC): Jai Hind campaign was successfully completed under the leadership of Mukesh Khanna, Gopal Singh and Deepak Tripathi at Jantar Mantar, Delhi

For the last 6 consecutive years, the Central Government had a list of demands for the State Government. But no one has given any answer to those demands. Demonstrations were held for the demands of the fighters, in which allies of the Jai Hind campaign under the Sangram Foundation took part from all over the country.

TV and film actor Mukesh Khanna, National President Gopal Singh, National Secretary Deepak Tripathi and many families of freedom fighters also participated in this front.

During the demonstration, Mukesh Khanna said, "What is the reason for the government ignoring the legitimate demand for the freedom fighters. Why are names like Bhagat Singh, and Chandrashekhar Azaad not given Bharat Ratna? Why are government schemes not run in their names?"

Gopal Singh said, "It is unfortunate that despite 6 years of continuous efforts, the government's lack of attention shows his indifferent attitude towards the freedom fighters."

Deepak Tripathi said in the press conference, "If the demands of the campaign are not accepted, then we will continue our demonstration and we will continue our democratic efforts till the government does not respond. He told whether the demands of Bharat Ratna, naming of national highways, detailed mention in the syllabus etc. are not justified for the freedom fighters and if not, then the government should openly talk about it. If our demands are justified, then action should be taken immediately."

Jai Hind Abhiyan from Mumbai had hundreds of its allies standing for the whole day at Jantar Mantar for their freedom fighters.

Mukesh Khanna said, "We have placed our demand, now we are waiting for the reply of the government."

It is worth noting that Jai Hind Abhiyan is one such campaign which is being run under the Sangram Foundation for the benefit of freedom fighters. Its director is Gopal Singh, co-director Deepak Tripathi, guide Mukesh Khanna, and inspirational source is Eknath Shinde. This campaign is moving ahead with its demands in the interest of the country. May all the freedom fighters be immortalized in Indian history forever and every day every Indian remembers them in some form or the other. In this endeavour, this campaign is being run.

