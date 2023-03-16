Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], March 16 (ANI/PNN): The School of Design, Media and Creative Arts of JAIN University is all set to move to a new campus which will be India's most state-of-the-art Creative Campus at Yelahanka, Bengaluru, ushering in a new era of futuristic design and development.

More than 2,000 students from around the world will be able to obtain skills-based education in creative arts, design, and media in this top Design College in Bangalore.

The School of Design, Media and Creative Arts under Jain Institutions offer opportunities for students to creatively develop their ideas into practical inventions. They have a number of courses like:

* B.Des Industrial Design

* B.Des Lifestyle Products and Accessories Design

* B.A Fashion Design

* B.A Film and Media

* B.A Communication Design - Animation / Visual Effects / Game Arts & Design / Graphic Design / Advertising / Photography / UI & UX

* B.Sc Interior Design

* M.Des. Strategic Innovation & Design

* M.Des. User Interaction & Experience Design

* M.A Fashion Design

* M.A Film and Media

* MA Communication Design

* MSc Interactive Media and Coding

Several other courses and their intricacies are displayed on their website.

The announcement of the new campus was made by Dr. Chenraj Roychand, Chancellor, JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) while speaking at the closing ceremony of the Future Design Summit at the Bengaluru Design Festival.

The three-day summit was inaugurated by CM Basavaraj Bommai in the presence of Dr Ashwath Narayan, C.N. Minister for IT, BT, Higher Education & Skilling on 8th December.

The world's largest-ever design gathering, the Bengaluru Design Festival, organised by JAIN School of Design, Media and Creative Arts and ISDC Global, concluded its month-long grand finale on 11th December. This festival witnessed more than 500 events, 200+ global speakers, and a massive gathering of architects, designers, policymakers, government officials, creative minds, and students.

Dr Chenraj Roychand, Founder, JAIN Group and Chancellor, JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) said, "Skill possesses utmost importance in the design industry. With a wealth of experience and a wide network of institutions, JAIN School of Design is building a strong design ecosystem by providing a continuous supply of skilled manpower in the design and creative sector." adding, "For decades we have been instrumental in nurturing creative talents and supplying to this ecosystem through our world-class infrastructure, facilities, and capacity-building initiatives."

A multi-disciplinary University, JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) advances to a campus that is intricate and futuristic for creative arts, design and media. It focuses on creative education and entrepreneurship as a vision of transforming the University for the future and supplying the future skills.

Commenting on the success of the Bengaluru Design Festival, Dr. Roychand said, "The Bengaluru Design Festival team has done a tremendous job in aligning all the stakeholders to one single objective of the Global Design Festival by putting together many workshops and events across the span of one month in partnership with various Government, non-Government institutions, and industry bodies. I thank the Government for their extended support for this unique first-of-a-kind initiative, especially Dr. Ashwath Narayan C.N. who led this initiative."

Promoted by JAIN Group, The University is classified as one of the Category-I Institutions by the University Grants Commission (UGC) for their 3 decades of contribution in the field of education. The University is recognised among the top universities in India and considered a preferred learner-centric destination for students from different countries across the globe.

Known for its emphasis on education, entrepreneurship, research, and sports, JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) has some of the best minds in the educational and research fields and centres that inspire entrepreneurship and innovative thinking. A new outlook and design of the campus makes it one of the best B.Des Colleges in Bangalore.

