New Delhi [India], August 8: In A Powerful Union Of Visionary Minds And Committed Leaders, The Jain International Trade Organization (JITO) Apex Vice President Kushal Ji Bhansali Along With North Zone Ladies Wing Convenor Sonali Jain, And Lok Sabha MP, Parvesh Verma, Orchestrated An Inspiring Meeting With More Than 50 Esteemed JITO Members. Jito Northzone Secretary Manish Jain Jt Secretary Raujesh Kumar Jain and Vikash Jain Along With All Six Chapter President And Secretaries Were Present Along With 50 Jito Members From North Zone Under The Leadership Of Zone Chairman Bajjrang Bothra And Zone Vice-Chairman Raman Jain.

These Eminent Professionals, Business Tycoons, And Industrialists, Representing JITO Northzone, Were Granted A Unique Opportunity To Witness Firsthand The Inner Workings Of The Indian Parliament. The Delegation Had The Privilege Of Engaging With The Honorable Loksabha Speaker, Om Birla, And The Esteemed Road Transport Minister, Nitin Gadkari.

This Visit To The Power Corridors Of India Was Planned As A Prelude To The JITO Amritkaal Mahotsav Conclave Which Is Set To Take Place On 26th & 27th August In New Delhi.

Road Transport Minister, Nitin Gadkari, Emphasized The Indispensable Role Of Technology In Propelling The Country's Growth. Through Thought-Provoking Examples, He Illustrated How Delhi Has Transformed Waste Materials Into Valuable Products And Energy, Fostering A Pollution-Free Environment And Economic Advancement. He Stressed That Responsible Technological Innovation Holds The Key To India's Success.

The Pivotal Meeting Was Masterfully Organized By Loksabha MP Parvesh Verma. He Artfully Introduced Om Birla To The Members Of The Jain Community Under The JITO Banner, Enlightening Them About The Dynamic Initiatives And Developments Within The Parliamentary Realm.

The Confluence Of Minds And The Exchange Of Ideas Promises To Shape A Promising Future For Not Only The Jain Community But Also The Nation At Large. With The Shared Commitment To Innovation, Service, And Growth, This Gathering Stands As A Testament To The Enduring Spirit Of Progress That Defines India.

This Distinguished Assembly Included Luminaries Such As Prashant Chranjive Jain, Sukhraj Sethia, Bhushan Kumar Jain, Dinesh Kumar Doshi, Akhil Jain, Vineet Jain, Parul Surana, Kamal Chand Sethia, Granth Nahata, Parveen Ranka, Manish Jain, Ramyak Jain, Piyush Doshi, Aayush Jain, Namit Jain, Ashwin (Raman) Jain, Pawan Jain, Pramod Jain, Samyak Jain, Sajan Kumar Jain, Sanjay Jain, Sudhir Kumar Jain, Vikram Jain, Anil Kumar Jain, Kishore Kumar Jain, Sailesh Kumar Jain, Sushil Kumar Jain, And Pradeep Kumar Jain, Tarun Jain, Suyash Raj Nahata, Mayur Jain, Bajrang Bohtra, Hemant Jain, Navin Dugar, Rajesh Kumar Jain, Rahul Jain, Sankalp Jain, Akshat Jain, Harsh Borar, Anik Jain, Swati Jain, Anil Jain, Sahil Jain, Shreyansh Jain, Vikas Jain, Prasan Chand Jain, Sonali Jain, Kushal Kumar Vansraj Bhansal, Manish Jain, Rajiv Jain.

