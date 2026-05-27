Business News | JAIN Online Celebrates 5,600+ Graduates and 2,000 Attendees at Its 16th Annual Convocation Ceremony

PNN

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 27: JAIN Online, the online education platform of JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) celebrated its 16th Annual Convocation Ceremony for the Class of 2026, marking a significant milestone in the institution's journey of redefining accessible and future-focused higher education in India. Themed "Reimagined, Rewired", the ceremony was held across two sessions on May 23, bringing together nearly 2,000 students, parents, faculty members, and distinguished dignitaries to celebrate the achievements of graduates from JAIN Online and the Centre for Distance and Online Education (CDOE).

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This year, over 5,600 learners graduated across JAIN Online and CDOE, reflecting the growing scale and impact of digital higher education. Nearly 2,600 students graduated from JAIN Online programmes, reaffirming the institution's strong positioning in technology-enabled learning. MBA and MCA emerged as the largest programmes by volume, highlighting the rising demand for management and technology-led education aligned with evolving industry requirements. Further strengthening its future-ready approach, the university has introduced AI-integrated MBA and MCA programmes focused on equipping learners with in-demand AI skills, exposure to cutting-edge AI tools, and capabilities required for evolving, AI-driven workplaces.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Dhimant Ganatra, Director, JAIN (Deemed-to-be-University) said, "The Class of 2026 reflects a generation of learners that has embraced continuous upskilling and digital-first education to stay competitive in a rapidly evolving global economy. We are proud to celebrate students who have balanced learning with professional and personal commitments while preparing themselves for the future of work."

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Prof. Ganatra further added, "Online education today is no longer limited to accessibility and flexibility, it is becoming a critical pathway for building industry-relevant skills. With AI increasingly transforming business and technology functions, JAIN Online has introduced AI-integrated MBA and MCA programmes designed to equip learners with practical, future-ready capabilities aligned with emerging workplace demands."

The convocation ceremony was presided over by Dr. Chenraj Roychand, Chancellor and Dr. Jitendra Mishra, Vice-Chancellor (in-charge), alongside members of the Academic and Executive Councils. The ceremony also featured addresses by distinguished dignitaries and industry leaders including H.E. Chandradath Singh, High Commissioner, Republic of Trinidad and Tobago ; Fatema Hunaid, Partner, Grant Thornton Bharat LLP ;Dilip Padki, Executive Director, EY ; H.E. Kanahiya Lal Ganju, Honorary Consul General, Union of Comoros and Monica Chipanta Mwansa, Deputy High Commissioner of the Republic of Zambia.

Over the years, JAIN Online has emerged as one of India's leading digital higher education platforms, backed by the academic excellence of JAIN University, which holds a NAAC A++ Grade, NBA accreditation for B.Tech. and MBA programmes, and a NIRF 2025 ranking of 62. Recognised among top Indian institutions in the QS World University Rankings, the university has also earned the Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puruskar 2023 and built a strong ecosystem across seven faculties focused on research, innovation, and entrepreneurship.

The university has recorded 12,140+ publications, 3,930+ patents published, and 156 patents granted, while 16 faculty members feature among the world's top 2% scientists in the 2025 Stanford Elsevier rankings. JAIN Online has onboarded 82,000+ learners across 10 admission cycles and received the Digii100 Award for digital transformation. Through collaborations with LinkedIn and foundit, the platform continues to strengthen career readiness and industry exposure for learners. Established in 2019, the Centre for Distance and Online Education (CDOE) today offers 22 programmes with 30+ specialisations, supported by 10,000+ hours of video learning, interactive eLearning modules, live lectures, virtual labs, and immersive engagement initiatives.

For more information on programmes and admissions, visit https://onlinejain.com.

About JAIN Online:

Bengaluru-headquartered, JAIN Online is the e-learning arm of JAIN (Deemed-to-be-University), a NAAC A++ accredited institution with over three decades of academic excellence. Offering UGC-entitled, AICTE-approved online degree programmes across 30+ specialisations, the university serves a growing community of 50,000+ learners from 21+ countries. Its forward-looking curriculum includes AI-integrated courses designed to equip graduates with skills for an increasingly AI-driven job market. Flexible, accessible, and career-oriented, JAIN Online is committed to building the next generation of professionals and leaders for India and beyond.

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