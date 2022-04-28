Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 28 (ANI/NewsVoir): The fifth day of the second edition of Khelo India University Games (KIUG), hosted by JAIN University was filled with excitement for the players and spectators alike.

The day began with Women's and Men's Weightlifting, Women's Swimming, Archery, Boxing, Football, Women's and Men's Badminton, Women's and Men's Tennis and Basketball, etc.

Also Read | Punjab Shocker: Man Kills Father Over Family Dispute in Ferozepur; Absconding.

As part of their outstanding performances in swimming and weightlifting, six students representing JAIN University brought home additional silver and gold medals today. So far, JAIN University students have won a total of 11 gold, 4 silver, and 1 bronze medal in this competition.

Siva Sridhar from JAIN University won 2 gold medals today in two different events in Swimming. In the 400m individual medley swimming event, Siva Sridhar won the gold by posting a time of 279 seconds. Whereas in Men's 100m Butterfly event he has created a new record clocking 52.26 seconds breaking an old record of 56.76 seconds.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu: Extra Safety Measures in Place for Srirangam Temple Car Festival in Tiruchi.

JAIN University also won silver medal in the 4x100m medley event and a bronze medal in 4x100 Women's medley event. Additionally, Kushal Gowda KV from JAIN University won a silver medal in the 109 kg category in men's weightlifting.

Earlier yesterday, the students of JAIN University dominated on the fourth day as well. University's Sanjay Jayakrishnan, Raj Relekar, and Shrungi Bandekar were the top three performers of the day.

Sanjay Jayakrishnan not only won the gold medal by winning the 4x100m freestyle swimming event in just 214 seconds but also broke the record of 226 seconds set in the first edition of KIUG 2020 in Bhubaneswar.

Alternatively, Raj Relekar won the silver medal in the 200m butterfly event with a timing of 129 seconds. Shrungi Bandekar of JAIN University won the silver medal in women's 400 medley swimming with timing of 328 seconds. Additionally, in another match held yesterday, JAIN University's Badminton team defeated Savitribai Phule University, Pune team, and SRM Institute of Technology and Science team 3-0 and 2-0 respectively in two different matches.

Besides the outstanding results, JAIN University has been applauded by the audience, the athletes, and the teams from various Universities for their outstanding arrangements concerning food, hostel accommodations, and hospitality.

Dr Shankar UV, Director of Sports, JAIN University said, "Our heartiest congratulations to all the winners. We are very excited about the upcoming Games and we are very proud of our team. Our very best wishes go to our athletes. We are looking forward to experiencing many exciting moments."

JAIN University currently tops the medal tally with 11 Gold, 4 Silver, and 1 Bronze, followed by Savitribai Phule University, Pune, Anna University, and Mumbai University.

Promoted by JAIN Group, The University is classified as one of the Category-I Institutions by the University Grants Commission (UGC) for its 3 decades of contribution in the field of education. The University is recognized among the top universities in India and considered a preferred learner-centric destination for students from different countries across the globe.

Known for its emphasis on education, entrepreneurship, research, and sports, JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) has some of the best minds in the educational and research fields and centers that inspire entrepreneurship and innovative thinking.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)