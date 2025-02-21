PRNewswire

Surat (Gujarat) [India], February 21: Jainam Broking Limited, one of the leading stock broking companies in India, is pleased to announce that registration is now open for the Indian Options Conclave 6.0 (IOC 6.0), themed 'Traders Mahakumbh'. The premier event for options traders and investors will be held on March 21-22, 2025, in Surat, Gujarat.

The two-day event is the most prestigious and one of the largest options trading community gatherings in India and this time it will be held on March 21st and 22nd, 2025, at the SIECC Convention Centre, Surat, Gujarat.

Building on the success of last year's event, which saw 10,000+ traders from 276 cities across India, IOC 6.0 promises to be even more impactful. This year, the event will feature 40+ expert speakers, including Manu Bhatia, Harshubh Shah, Vishal Malkan, Sharique Samsudheen, Subasish Pani, and Sandeep Rao, who will share their insights, strategies, and experiences in the dynamic world of options trading. Additionally, the event will host 60+ exhibitors showcasing the latest tools, technologies, and services in the options trading ecosystem.

On the first day, 1,200 paid premium and privilege delegates will have the exclusive opportunity to participate in a live trading session with experts, providing hands-on experience and real-time insights.

For the first time, IOC 6.0 will feature a masterclass conducted by industry experts, offering attendees in-depth knowledge and advanced strategies.

The event will feature interactive sessions, live trading, panel discussions, and networking opportunities, followed by a networking dinner (On day one for paid participants).

The Indian Options Conclave 6.0 is designed to provide options traders and investors with the latest insights, strategies, tools, and techniques to enhance their skills and profits in the dynamic and complex options market. The event will cover topics such as:

* Options fundamentals and advanced concepts

* Options trading strategies and adjustments

* Options risk management and portfolio optimization

* Options analytics and algorithms

* Options taxation and compliance

* Options market trends and opportunities

The event will also showcase the success stories and best practices of some of the most prominent and successful options traders and investors in India.

Metropolitan Stock Exchange (MSE) is the prestigious Diamond Partner of the event. Other partners of the event are Oi Pulse & 1Cliq and Greeksoft Technologies Pvt. Ltd. Are Silver Partners.

For the first time all exchanges of India are participating in this event as exchange partners.

BSE, NSE, MCX, NCDEX, ICCL and MSE are exchange partners of the event.

Who should attend:

The Indian Option Conclave 6.0 is open to anyone interested in learning more about options trading and investing, whether they are beginners, intermediate, or advanced-level traders and investors. The event is also suitable for financial professionals, advisors, educators, and students who want to expand their knowledge and network in the options industry.

Registration Fee Details

1. Privilege Registration: Rs. 8499

2. Premium Registration: Rs. 5499

3. Basic FREE Registration: Limited access (excludes live trading and conference sessions on Day 1)

4. Master Class Registration: Only 250 seats per session

Additional Information

* Live Trading Session: Only 1,200 paid delegates (Only premium and Privilege registrations will have access to the live trading session on Day 1)

* Spot Registration: Subject to availability at the venue on the event dates

Registration can be done online at https://events.jainam.in.

Mr. Milan Parikh, the Managing Director of Jainam Broking Limited, said, "We are delighted to invite options traders and investors from across India and beyond to join us for the Indian Options Conclave 5.0 'Traders Mahakumbh' the ultimate event for options enthusiasts. This event is a unique opportunity to learn from the best in the business, network with like-minded peers, and celebrate the options market. We are confident that this event will provide immense value and benefit to all the participants and help them take their options trading and investing to the next level."

About Jainam Broking Limited

Jainam Broking Limited is a public limited company incorporated in 2003 and headquartered in Surat, Gujarat. The company is a member of NSE, BSE, MCX, MSE, NCDEX, and CDSL, and offers a range of financial services, including equity, derivative, currency, commodity, IPO,PMS, mutual fund, insurance, and wealth management. The company has 25+ branches, 1200+ associates, and 2.8+ lakh DP accounts across India. The company has won several awards and accolades for its performance and service, such as the NSE Market Achievers Regional Retail Member of the Year, the MCX Leading Member in Options, and BSE Best Performance in SLB. The company's vision is to be the most trusted and preferred financial partner for its clients and stakeholders. For more information, visit https://www.jainam.in.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2624366/IOC_6Jainam_Broking_Limited.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2624365/Jainam_Broking_Limited_Logo.jpg

